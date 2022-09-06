Most Americans still believe Hunter Biden laptop story is ‘important’: poll

Take that, Facebook and Twitter!

Most Americans still believe Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop from hell is an “important” story — nearly two years on from when The Post first broke the news, according to a poll published Tuesday.

Of 1,000 US voters polled by Rasmussen Reports , 63% believe the story of the first son’s abandoned laptop is important and 44% think it’s “very important.”

By comparison, only 17% of those polled say the story is “not important at all.”

The reporting earned The Post’s Twitter account a lockdown from the social media giant and Facebook initially censored the coverage as well.

Meanwhile, nearly half of voters (48%) polled also believe President Biden may not have won the 2020 election if the contents of his son’s laptop had been fully reported on by the mainstream media at the time.

The Post broke the news about Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop situation.

The Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Issac reached out to the FBI about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Robert Miller

Hunter’s laptop contained a trove of documents, including emails and texts, that revealed how he used his family’s name and political connections as leverage in his overseas business dealings.

Still, 46% of Americans polled said they didn’t believe heightened media coverage of the laptop wouldn’t have changed the 2020 election results.

The poll, conducted between Aug. 31 and Sep. 1, came after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg expressed regret over censoring The Post’s initially Oct. 2020 report on the laptop.

The laptop featured some explicit photos of Biden and documents of overseas business dealings.

Zuckerberg revealed in an interview with Joe Rogan last month that Facebook suppressed the report following a vague FBI warning about possible “Russian propaganda” tied to the 2020 presidential election.

“Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us — some folks on our team — and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert,’” the tech billionaire said at the time.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.