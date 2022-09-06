U.S. Marshals Most Wanted: Ronnie McCaslin

U.S. Marshals are asking for help from the public to find this week's most wanted suspect.

A federal warrant has been issued for Ronnie McCaslin for illegally buying a shotgun after being convicted of domestic violence, according to U.S. Marshals. McCaslin was last seen near Disney in Mayes county, and Marshals warn he may still be armed with the shotgun.

If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, contact US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.