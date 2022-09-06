ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted: Ronnie McCaslin

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaBUk_0hkZopki00

U.S. Marshals are asking for help from the public to find this week's most wanted suspect.

A federal warrant has been issued for Ronnie McCaslin for illegally buying a shotgun after being convicted of domestic violence, according to U.S. Marshals. McCaslin was last seen near Disney in Mayes county, and Marshals warn he may still be armed with the shotgun.

If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, contact US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Feds Capture ‘Most Wanted’ Murder Suspect Accused of Killing His Girlfriend

U.S. Marshals captured a top 15 “most wanted” marine veteran Raymond “RJ” McLeod this week, more than six years after he was accused of beating his girlfriend to death while vacationing in San Diego, California. McLeod was found hiding in El Salvador, authorities said, and was captured a year after he was bumped to the feds’ “most wanted” list with a $50,000 payout to whoever could find him first. McLeod, who the feds described as a “heavy drinker” with “a history of domestic violence,” had been on the run since his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, was found beaten to death in June 2016, with McLeod the primary suspect. Ever since, the feds traced McLeod to Guatemala in 2017 and Belize the following year, but he always wiggled away before authorities could zero in on him. The 37-year-old was finally found this week at a school in Sonsonate—about 40 miles west of San Salvador—where he worked as an English teacher, U.S. Marshals said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sam H Arnold

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Disney, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mayes County, OK
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#U S Marshals#Most Wanted#Domestic Violence
OK! Magazine

JonBenét Ramsey Petition Nears Record Numbers As DNA From 52 Years Ago Used To Solve ANOTHER Cold Case

Fresh hope has emerged amid the mysterious murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the 6-year-old beauty queen whose body was found in the basement of her own home the day after Christmas in 1996, and it could be solved by advanced DNA techniques.In a bombshell breakthrough, Sacramento County’s oldest cold case was solved on Wednesday, August 10, when DNA testing lead to authorities to thee killer of Nancy Bennallack, more than 50 years after she was brutally stabbed to death and nearly decapitated.Richard John Davis killed the then-28-year-old Bennallack in 1970. He died in 1997.Using the same technology that solved the Golden...
BOULDER, CO
Law & Crime

Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says

A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
Fox News

California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns

A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison

Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral

A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
Oxygen

Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband

“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
ADA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy