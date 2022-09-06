A crash Saturday morning on Mt. Cross Road left one child dead and several others with life threating injuries. The incident happened near Log Haven Road around 3:40am according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo ran off the right side of the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 37-year-old Czachary Paul Roe, of Callands. Roe was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. There were three children in the car. 6-year-old Kias Jordan Salas was not wearing any form of restraint and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another unnamed 10-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and a three-year-old was in a child’s car seat. Both of those children sustained life threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time. The crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police and charges are pending.

CALLANDS, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO