WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
Man arrested in connection with murder from Sunday, Campbell Co. deputies say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus on Tuesday. Deputies say they took 23-year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 6. He was arrested after authorities chased him through the Town of Altavista and ended in the […]
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
6 juveniles arrested after Burlington police vehicle totaled during pursuit, crash, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Six juveniles were arrested after a pursuit with officers in Burlington resulted in a crash that totaled two vehicles on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. At 12 p.m., officers with the BPD responded to the Citgo Gas Station at 1382 S. Church St. when they were told […]
altavistajournal.com
Arrest made in Leesville Road homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in the case of a homicide that took place on Monday along Leesville Road. The victim has been identified as Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox. The CCSO’s investigation of the crime led them to a suspect and...
Forsyth County officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in county history
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release. Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized. In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, […]
wfxrtv.com
Police warn of scam targeting churches, charities in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn churches and charities of a scam that’s circulating. According to the police department’s Facebook page, a woman is calling and asking for money so she won’t get evicted. She claims to have three children. Police say a church did give her a check in person. Police believe she is local because she calls with a 423 area code and shows up to collect money.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
WSLS
Roanoke County intersection now open after tractor-trailer overturns
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The intersection of Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road is now back open, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says the scene of this incident has been cleared. Authorities say the 6,000-gallon diesel tanker truck has...
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
Driver in Northwest Blvd crash was under 16, attempting to avoid traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen under the age of 16 was behind the wheel of a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, on […]
WSET
Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
WDBJ7.com
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
WSLS
No injuries after Danville high school security officer knocked down, exposing gun
DANVILLE, Va. – An incident at George Washington High School Tuesday has left rumors swirling on social media. According to a Facebook post, a fight broke out during lunch when the director of safety and security was knocked down, exposing his gun. The post says a security officer quickly...
wfirnews.com
Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police
A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
wakg.com
Crash Leaves One Child Dead Others Severely Injured
A crash Saturday morning on Mt. Cross Road left one child dead and several others with life threating injuries. The incident happened near Log Haven Road around 3:40am according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo ran off the right side of the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 37-year-old Czachary Paul Roe, of Callands. Roe was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. There were three children in the car. 6-year-old Kias Jordan Salas was not wearing any form of restraint and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another unnamed 10-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and a three-year-old was in a child’s car seat. Both of those children sustained life threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time. The crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police and charges are pending.
