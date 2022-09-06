ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Opens to Serve Community

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The day has finally arrived. The Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hospital is now open for business. The journey to get here started in 1999 when the idea of a hospital in northern York County was first talked about because of the area’s increasing population.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Business Spotlight – State Line Gear

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re proud of where you live, then show it off. One mom has opened a new store in Fort Mill after she saw a need that was being missed. State Line Gear located in downtown Fort Mill at 118 Academy Street is owned by Sue Wakefield who has spent the last 3 years growing her business by participating in Farmers Markets, events and online to sell her creations.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day – New Set, Ready – Go!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – NEW SHOW, NEW SET! we’re so excited to share with you the other half of the CN2 set…take a look at a great picture of Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods hosting our latest CN2 Today Show. If you missed it,...
ROCK HILL, SC
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Health
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill stakeholders set to meet to address guns in schools

ROCK HILLS, S.C. — Days after three guns were found in three different Rock Hill Schools, district leaders are talking about ways to prevent this from happening again. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned district leaders and law enforcement are planning to meet Monday night for a special forum to talk about school safety, in hopes of preventing this from happening again.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Chester Residents Fighting Proposed Developments

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 100 residents in Chester County are planning to attend the Chester County Council meeting tonight letting their voices be heard when it comes to two proposed developments. Neighbors say the proposed plans could bring more than 15 hundred homes to Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Education
WSPA 7News

Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
triwnews.com

Fall Is The Best Time To Aerate

CHARLOTTE – Aeration is an important component of any lawn care maintenance plan. It creates openings in lawn turf, penetrating the root and thatch layers and allows water and air down into the soil where it can better reach the grassroots. “Core aeration” is the practice of punching small plugs, or cores, into the lawn and is usually done with a motorized machine that can be rented. Landscaping contractors also include aeration among their menu of lawn care services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Becoming a homeowner is tough. “It’s crazy right now.” Tia Fesperman, a broker with Links Realty Group said. Fesperman is helping people from all walks of life secure their first home in Charlotte. So, her ears perked up when she heard about the new Bank of America Community Affordable Loan Solution.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The public is getting another chance, this time in York County, to weigh in on the county council’s potential approval of a rezoning request that would bring more than 130 new homes to Fort Mill. If approved the homes will be located...
YORK COUNTY, SC

