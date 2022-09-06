Read full article on original website
Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Opens to Serve Community
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The day has finally arrived. The Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hospital is now open for business. The journey to get here started in 1999 when the idea of a hospital in northern York County was first talked about because of the area’s increasing population.
CN2 Business Spotlight – State Line Gear
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re proud of where you live, then show it off. One mom has opened a new store in Fort Mill after she saw a need that was being missed. State Line Gear located in downtown Fort Mill at 118 Academy Street is owned by Sue Wakefield who has spent the last 3 years growing her business by participating in Farmers Markets, events and online to sell her creations.
CN2 Picture of The Day – New Set, Ready – Go!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – NEW SHOW, NEW SET! we’re so excited to share with you the other half of the CN2 set…take a look at a great picture of Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods hosting our latest CN2 Today Show. If you missed it,...
CN2 Newscast – Air BNB’s, Rezoning One Busy Road and Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You may have noticed quite a few Air BNB listings around Rock Hill, but according to property owners it’s becoming harder and harder to break into the short term rentals business in the City. The public getting another chance – this time...
Rock Hill stakeholders set to meet to address guns in schools
ROCK HILLS, S.C. — Days after three guns were found in three different Rock Hill Schools, district leaders are talking about ways to prevent this from happening again. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned district leaders and law enforcement are planning to meet Monday night for a special forum to talk about school safety, in hopes of preventing this from happening again.
Meeting set for Thursday on $134M bond package that would replace two schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Several schools in Union County are in desperate need of an upgrade and community members will get a chance to learn how they can be improved. A vote on a $134,405,000 bond package that would allow the upgrades will take place on Nov. 8. The...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Chester Residents Fighting Proposed Developments
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 100 residents in Chester County are planning to attend the Chester County Council meeting tonight letting their voices be heard when it comes to two proposed developments. Neighbors say the proposed plans could bring more than 15 hundred homes to Chester County.
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
Renters do have rights: What you should know
By state law, tenants cannot pay for repairs and deduct that from rent. However, that doesn't mean they don't have any alternative.
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Malik McEachin claims he was left in the Atrium Main ER for 18 hours with little to no care over the weekend. “I feel like it was some form of neglect,” McEachin said. McEachin has lived in Sardis Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Clinic for several...
Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town
UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
Fall Is The Best Time To Aerate
CHARLOTTE – Aeration is an important component of any lawn care maintenance plan. It creates openings in lawn turf, penetrating the root and thatch layers and allows water and air down into the soil where it can better reach the grassroots. “Core aeration” is the practice of punching small plugs, or cores, into the lawn and is usually done with a motorized machine that can be rented. Landscaping contractors also include aeration among their menu of lawn care services.
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Becoming a homeowner is tough. “It’s crazy right now.” Tia Fesperman, a broker with Links Realty Group said. Fesperman is helping people from all walks of life secure their first home in Charlotte. So, her ears perked up when she heard about the new Bank of America Community Affordable Loan Solution.
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
Rezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The public is getting another chance, this time in York County, to weigh in on the county council’s potential approval of a rezoning request that would bring more than 130 new homes to Fort Mill. If approved the homes will be located...
Rock Hill mobile home park went without water for two weeks, still no reason why
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Rock Hill community are experiencing a water crisis. Several people called WBTV saying Quail Meadows Mobile Park hasn’t had water since the last week of August. WBTV saw crews trying to figure out where the leak could possibly be. One of...
Fight at high school in west Charlotte draws police response, CMS says
CHARLOTTE — A fight at a high school in west Charlotte resulted in a response from police, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In a message sent to families shared with Channel 9, CMS said a fight happened at Turning Point Academy on Tuesday. Police were called to the campus...
