Cadiz, KY

clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Ashland City Road back open after multi-vehicle crash

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive. The crash happened around 8:57 a.m. and involved three vehicles, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Ashland City Road (Highway 12) is currently shut down...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County

A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in Russellville accident

An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center

A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident

Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Riverfest this weekend with live music, Regatta, shopping and more

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join the City of Clarksville along the banks of the Cumberland River on Sept. 9 and 10 to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family at the 33rd annual Riverfest. Riverfest is Clarksville’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Trigg County Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend weather: Strong chance of storms on Riverfest weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Riverfest weekend could be disrupted by showers and thunderstorms. There’s a 30% chance of storms Friday evening, then a 60% chance of storms on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the mid-60s. Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Cadiz-Trigg EDC Approves Spec Financing, Hears From Davenport

Following more than an hour of executive session discussion Thursday morning, officials with the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission unanimously approved for Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander ink a financial agreement and loan document for the up-and-coming spec building — to be built on the 15-acre pad-ready site in the Cadiz/I-24 Interstate Park.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday

There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 26-year-old Edward Wilks was crossing Eagle Way from Keeton Drive and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 44-year-old Monica Roberts of Cadiz.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties

Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Alexander, Magistrates To Review Trigg Rescue Building

In October of 2021, Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander and his magistrates discussed — at length — what the next steps needed to be for a proud Trigg County Rescue organization, but one without a viable home. Its current location, inside the old Bronco Springs building at 1892...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

