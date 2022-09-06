Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Public invited to view placement of 700 foot, 5.2 million pound steel truss on new Cumberland River Bridge
SMITHLAND, KY — After months of construction and planning, crews are finally ready to place the massive 700 ft. steel truss on the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truss will be moved and placed over a...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Ashland City Road back open after multi-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive. The crash happened around 8:57 a.m. and involved three vehicles, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Ashland City Road (Highway 12) is currently shut down...
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Trigg County Community Shredding Day Set For September 24
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a free Community Shredding Day, set for Saturday, September 24 in the Cadiz Dino Lube parking lot at 134 Merchant Street. The hours: 9 AM until noon, and it’s open to individuals and businesses in need. A maximum of 10 bank-sized...
wkdzradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
WBKO
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 critically injured in semi, sedan collision on Interstate 24 east of Clarksville
Update, 6:20 p.m.: Interstate traffic is mostly back to normal through Clarksville. Update, 6:10 p.m.: Traffic is clear after Exit 11 and slow but clearing after Exit 8. Update, 5:55 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear past Exit 11. Update, 5:45 p.m.: Traffic is now backed up to about 9 miles,...
whopam.com
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
clarksvillenow.com
Riverfest this weekend with live music, Regatta, shopping and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join the City of Clarksville along the banks of the Cumberland River on Sept. 9 and 10 to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family at the 33rd annual Riverfest. Riverfest is Clarksville’s...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend weather: Strong chance of storms on Riverfest weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Riverfest weekend could be disrupted by showers and thunderstorms. There’s a 30% chance of storms Friday evening, then a 60% chance of storms on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the mid-60s. Clarksville...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg EDC Approves Spec Financing, Hears From Davenport
Following more than an hour of executive session discussion Thursday morning, officials with the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission unanimously approved for Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander ink a financial agreement and loan document for the up-and-coming spec building — to be built on the 15-acre pad-ready site in the Cadiz/I-24 Interstate Park.
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday
There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 26-year-old Edward Wilks was crossing Eagle Way from Keeton Drive and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 44-year-old Monica Roberts of Cadiz.
wevv.com
Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties
Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
fox17.com
Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl found dead in bed in Russellville, Kentucky
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Russellville Police Department in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her bedroom. The woman is identified as Ania Hardesty, according to police. Police responded to the incident on McArthur Street Wednesday. Russellville Police Department worked alongside Logan County...
whvoradio.com
Alexander, Magistrates To Review Trigg Rescue Building
In October of 2021, Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander and his magistrates discussed — at length — what the next steps needed to be for a proud Trigg County Rescue organization, but one without a viable home. Its current location, inside the old Bronco Springs building at 1892...
