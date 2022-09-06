Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin church
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School
MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
2 local schools take different approaches to keep cell phones out of classrooms
Let’s go ‘360’ to explain why two school districts have strict policies when it comes to prohibiting cell phones.
WISN
Milwaukee Public School students return to meet new friends, see new faces
MILWAUKEE — On a chilly Tuesday morning after a long Labor Day weekend, students across Milwaukee returned to classrooms across Milwaukee. "I'm going to make new friends," said Ava Rupert, a new student at Maryland Avenue Montessori School. She'll also see new faces. Milwaukee Public Schools are going mask-optional...
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
CBS 58
MPS breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion at Reagan High School
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools is preparing to make major improvements at Ronald Reagan High School. Wednesday, MPS held a groundbreaking ceremony launching a multi-million dollar project. The upgrades in phase one include a state-of-the-art science wing and new sports facilities. District leaders and students say the changes...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Brandon Morris
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Looking for a challenge?. Try to find someone who loves Kenosha...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Conquer the Burg' in this adult scavenger hunt
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Brian Kramp participates in a preliminary practice run of Conquer the Burg, an adult scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg on September 10. All the money raised during the event benefits Cedarburg Friends of Parks and Recreation. This year, the money will go towards a new All Children's Playground at Centennial Park in Cedarburg.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Green Alert canceled: Greenfield veteran found safe
GREENFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: The Green Alert for David Joecks was canceled Thursday. He has been found safe. A Green Alert was issued Thursday, Sept. 8 for missing veteran David Joecks of Greenfield – last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Joecks, 41, is described as 6 feet, 1...
CBS 58
Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack; Darrell Brooks in court Friday
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, is expected back in court Friday, Sept. 9 for a jury status hearing. Brooks now faces 77 counts, down from 83 originally filed. The Brooks trial starts in October. If Brooks is found guilty of just...
WISN
'Waukesha Strong' signs to be removed during jury parade route tour
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha parade tragedy suspect Darrell Brooks will soon stand trial accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others last November. The trial is scheduled to start Oct. . Prosecutors are planning to have jurors drive the half-mile parade route from Main Street and...
WISN
Queen Elizabeth's brush with Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The late Queen Elizabeth II visited Milwaukee once, though it was technically the city's harbor and she may not have been awake for the moment. On July 7, 1959, her majesty helped mark the opening of the Saint Lawrence Seaway by sailing through to the Great Lakes and into Milwaukee's harbor.
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force helps seniors with Badger Boxes and vouchers to use at Farmers' Markets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hunger Task Force (HTF) is giving out Farmer's Market vouchers to senior citizens. It's prime Farmers' Market season in Milwaukee right now, and the HTF wants to make sure people are able to take advantage of the vouchers. All qualifying seniors will get a packet of vouchers worth $25 dollars.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conquer The Burg; scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg
Conquer The Burg is an adult scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg that combines physical, mental and fun challenges for teams of four in an effort to "conquer the burg." Brian Kramp gets a preview of this weekend’s event that’s raising money for a great cause.
MATC Times
CBS 58
Racine prepares to host 1st-ever Bark in the Park
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can be part of Racine's first annual "Bark in the Park" pet festival and 5K this weekend. Kristin Wilson, the assistant director at Billy's Posse Inc., and executive director Stacie Kraft, joined CBS 58 to tell us more about the event. To learn more,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton jumped into the water and pulled the man to shore.
MATC Times
