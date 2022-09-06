ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School

MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public School students return to meet new friends, see new faces

MILWAUKEE — On a chilly Tuesday morning after a long Labor Day weekend, students across Milwaukee returned to classrooms across Milwaukee. "I'm going to make new friends," said Ava Rupert, a new student at Maryland Avenue Montessori School. She'll also see new faces. Milwaukee Public Schools are going mask-optional...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

MPS breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion at Reagan High School

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools is preparing to make major improvements at Ronald Reagan High School. Wednesday, MPS held a groundbreaking ceremony launching a multi-million dollar project. The upgrades in phase one include a state-of-the-art science wing and new sports facilities. District leaders and students say the changes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Brandon Morris

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Looking for a challenge?. Try to find someone who loves Kenosha...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Conquer the Burg' in this adult scavenger hunt

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Brian Kramp participates in a preliminary practice run of Conquer the Burg, an adult scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg on September 10. All the money raised during the event benefits Cedarburg Friends of Parks and Recreation. This year, the money will go towards a new All Children's Playground at Centennial Park in Cedarburg.
CEDARBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Milwaukee Public Schools#K12#Mps
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Alert canceled: Greenfield veteran found safe

GREENFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: The Green Alert for David Joecks was canceled Thursday. He has been found safe. A Green Alert was issued Thursday, Sept. 8 for missing veteran David Joecks of Greenfield – last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Joecks, 41, is described as 6 feet, 1...
GREENFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe; Green Alert canceled

MILWAUKEE — A veteran who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. Officials said 41-year-old David Matthew Joecks left his Greenfield residence around 10 a.m. to go to a job interview on East Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. Joecks had the interview and left the businesses sometime between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. Family and friends told authorities they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack; Darrell Brooks in court Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, is expected back in court Friday, Sept. 9 for a jury status hearing. Brooks now faces 77 counts, down from 83 originally filed. The Brooks trial starts in October. If Brooks is found guilty of just...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WISN

'Waukesha Strong' signs to be removed during jury parade route tour

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha parade tragedy suspect Darrell Brooks will soon stand trial accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others last November. The trial is scheduled to start Oct. . Prosecutors are planning to have jurors drive the half-mile parade route from Main Street and...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Queen Elizabeth's brush with Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The late Queen Elizabeth II visited Milwaukee once, though it was technically the city's harbor and she may not have been awake for the moment. On July 7, 1959, her majesty helped mark the opening of the Saint Lawrence Seaway by sailing through to the Great Lakes and into Milwaukee's harbor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conquer The Burg; scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg

Conquer The Burg is an adult scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg that combines physical, mental and fun challenges for teams of four in an effort to "conquer the burg." Brian Kramp gets a preview of this weekend’s event that’s raising money for a great cause.
CEDARBURG, WI
MATC Times

4244 N 42nd Place

2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine prepares to host 1st-ever Bark in the Park

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can be part of Racine's first annual "Bark in the Park" pet festival and 5K this weekend. Kristin Wilson, the assistant director at Billy's Posse Inc., and executive director Stacie Kraft, joined CBS 58 to tell us more about the event. To learn more,...
MATC Times

4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
GREENFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy