Read full article on original website
Related
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
1 injured, suspect at large after shooting at NE Atlanta shopping center
Police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Publix in Atlanta’s Old 4th Ward neighborhood.
Comments / 0