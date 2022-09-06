Read full article on original website
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase
MILWAUKEE — A police chase ended with a car crashing into an apartment building in West Milwaukee near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. West Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee just before 1 a.m. Friday. Our photojournalist captured video of the building boarded up and debris on...
Follow up on Highway 33 and Aurora Road crash in Town of Addison, WI
September 8, 2022 – Town of Addison, WI – More details being released on a two-vehicle crash at the top of the hill on Highway 33 at Aurora Road. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022. For motorists head west, the sun is definitely a...
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
2 semi-trucks collide, both drivers dead; 1-43 reopens near Belgium
Two people are dead after a fiery crash between two semi-trucks, which shut down I-43 in both directions near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday. The lanes finally reopened early Friday morning.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe; Green Alert canceled
MILWAUKEE — A veteran who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. Officials said 41-year-old David Matthew Joecks left his Greenfield residence around 10 a.m. to go to a job interview on East Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. Joecks had the interview and left the businesses sometime between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. Family and friends told authorities they...
Milwaukee crash at 72nd and Capitol, driver failed to stop
MILWAUKEE - A driver blew a stop sign near 72nd and Capitol Drive Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, causing a crash that left another driver injured after her vehicle rolled. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Police said the vehicle driven by the person who blew the stop sign collided with...
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed
BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
Green Alert canceled: Greenfield veteran found safe
GREENFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: The Green Alert for David Joecks was canceled Thursday. He has been found safe. A Green Alert was issued Thursday, Sept. 8 for missing veteran David Joecks of Greenfield – last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Joecks, 41, is described as 6 feet, 1...
Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
Potential 737 Boeing airplane at Kenosha Regional Airport causing controversy
A potential move to bring a 737 Boeing airplane to the Kenosha Regional Airport is causing controversy in the city. Neighbors say the proposal could do more harm than good.
Muskego Police Department uses UTV to stop traffic violators
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This school year, the Muskego Police Department is thinking outside the box when it comes to catching traffic violators. Drivers are used to having traditional squad cars pull them over, however, in the city of Muskego, don’t be surprised if you see a UTV stopping you for speeding.
Brookfield police seek help in finding theft suspects at Bravo Restaurant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a fraud/theft at Bravo Restaurant. According to police, two suspects stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant in Brookfield. Police say one suspect is a middle-aged female, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and...
Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter
(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
