ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road

September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase

MILWAUKEE — A police chase ended with a car crashing into an apartment building in West Milwaukee near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. West Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee just before 1 a.m. Friday. Our photojournalist captured video of the building boarded up and debris on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Pewaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Pewaukee, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe; Green Alert canceled

MILWAUKEE — A veteran who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. Officials said 41-year-old David Matthew Joecks left his Greenfield residence around 10 a.m. to go to a job interview on East Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. Joecks had the interview and left the businesses sometime between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. Family and friends told authorities they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes into apartment building while fleeing from police

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver fleeing from police crashed into an apartment building overnight near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. Following the crash, the driver ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving....
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash at 72nd and Capitol, driver failed to stop

MILWAUKEE - A driver blew a stop sign near 72nd and Capitol Drive Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, causing a crash that left another driver injured after her vehicle rolled. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Police said the vehicle driven by the person who blew the stop sign collided with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed

BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
BELGIUM, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
milwaukeemag.com

Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?

The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Alert canceled: Greenfield veteran found safe

GREENFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: The Green Alert for David Joecks was canceled Thursday. He has been found safe. A Green Alert was issued Thursday, Sept. 8 for missing veteran David Joecks of Greenfield – last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Joecks, 41, is described as 6 feet, 1...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Muskego Police Department uses UTV to stop traffic violators

MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This school year, the Muskego Police Department is thinking outside the box when it comes to catching traffic violators. Drivers are used to having traditional squad cars pull them over, however, in the city of Muskego, don’t be surprised if you see a UTV stopping you for speeding.
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

Brookfield police seek help in finding theft suspects at Bravo Restaurant

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a fraud/theft at Bravo Restaurant. According to police, two suspects stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant in Brookfield. Police say one suspect is a middle-aged female, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and...
BROOKFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter

(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
RACINE, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy