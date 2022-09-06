ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Reacts to His Cousin’s Identity Being Revealed on New Reality Show

Logan Crosby is Jason Aldean’s cousin. We know that now. The singer managed to keep it secret until the very end of the ABC show Claim to Fame. On the show, 12 relatives of celebrities stayed in the same Hollywood mansion. It’s a residence that was previously owned by Katy Perry. The winner got $100,000. And that prize went to the older sister of Keke Palmer, LC. She outlasted Logan just long enough. After Logan’s identity was revealed, Jason Aldean reacted to the news. Check out his post below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO

Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rock stars react to Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Liam Gallagher and Wolfgang Van Halen are amongst the names to have commented on the magical gig. Many of the rock and metal heavyweights who took part in the amazing Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night have posted statements on the hugely successful (and emotional) evening.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Outsider.com

Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child

It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Teases Dutton Family Dinner Scene With Season 5 Set Photo

We’re inching closer to the fifth season of Yellowstone every day. The new season of the hit Paramount series debuts on November 13. We’ve had plenty to whet our appetite this summer. Once everyone caught up to the show, they had a lot more press requests to fulfill. So they’ve been talking a lot about the show’s beginnings and its future. They’ve also added several new cast members, which gives us something to look forward to.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

See Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Perform Emotional ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane performed with Foo Fighters to deliver an emotional rendition of “My Hero” Saturday at the London tribute concert in honor of his late father. On a night where the Foo Fighters employed a “revolving door” of all-star drummers — Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more — during their Wembley Stadium set, the final drummer of the evening was, fittingly, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, who has long followed in his father’s footsteps behind the kit. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rock And Roll#Cma Awards#Cowboy#Works#Taste Of Country
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
Loudwire

Mudvayne Have Been Working on New Music – ‘Everything’s on the Table Right Now’

Last year, a reunited Mudvayne played their first show in 12 years and have continued to perform live throughout 2022 as well. As exciting as that has been, fans have also wondered if the comeback will yield new music and both singer Chad Gray and drummer Matt McDonough have confirmed with Revolver that the band has indeed been working on new material and that "everything's on the table" right now.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton & Cole Swindell to Headline Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Playa’ Concert in Mexico

Luke Bryan announced the return of his Crash My Playa concert in Mexico. For the 8th year, Luke will take the party south of the border during the winter for four nights of country music, booze, and beachy debauchery. Luke’s 8th Crash My Playa concert will take place on January 19-22 at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico. In addition to Luke, headliners include Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ on Paramount+, A Cathartic Act Of Remembrance For A Contemporary Rock Icon

On September 3rd, all seven-plus hours of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert streamed live on Paramount+, and featured Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters performing with rock music luminaries including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Nile Rodgers, and members of Rush, Queen, The Police, and James Gang. Highlights from that epic night are included in this brief but powerful celebration of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died last March. THE TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Jason Sudekis, who’s currently filming season three of Ted Lasso, returns to London’s Wembley Stadium, one of the hit show’s former...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker & His Wife Welcome Another Baby

Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours is a dad again. His wife Staci shared the new via Instagram on Wednesday. Check out her post below. “Happy due date to our son! If he hadn’t turned breach, I’d probably still be waiting on him! A theme for him… teaching me I can’t plan everything. After a successful external cephalic version, he came into the world fast and furious but at least my way (sans surgery)! I’m forever grateful to the best doctor (Dr. Crysten Cheatwood for my OKC ladies) for getting my giant 9 pound baby turned and in my arms safely. He was 9 pounds 3 oz 21.5 inches long,” Staci Felker shared via Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy