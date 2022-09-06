Read full article on original website
Related
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
Jason Aldean Reacts to His Cousin’s Identity Being Revealed on New Reality Show
Logan Crosby is Jason Aldean’s cousin. We know that now. The singer managed to keep it secret until the very end of the ABC show Claim to Fame. On the show, 12 relatives of celebrities stayed in the same Hollywood mansion. It’s a residence that was previously owned by Katy Perry. The winner got $100,000. And that prize went to the older sister of Keke Palmer, LC. She outlasted Logan just long enough. After Logan’s identity was revealed, Jason Aldean reacted to the news. Check out his post below.
Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO
Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
How Michael Nesmith’s Work After the Monkees Made the Way for MTV
Some people say Michael Nesmith went on to define music videos and inspire the ideas that led to the creation of MTV after leaving The Monkees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said His Many Girlfriends Inspired a Nasty Song He Wrote
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was inspired by women he did not like much. The song was the B-side to "Paint It Black.”
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
loudersound.com
Rock stars react to Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Liam Gallagher and Wolfgang Van Halen are amongst the names to have commented on the magical gig. Many of the rock and metal heavyweights who took part in the amazing Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night have posted statements on the hugely successful (and emotional) evening.
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Has a New Road-tripping Buddy, And It Isn’t Frank Fritz or His Brother
As a professional treasure hunter, Mike Wolfe’s work regularly takes him to exotic destinations…like Missouri…and Kentucky. Okay, maybe not so exotic. But – he does travel, and often. And on these road trips, the American Pickers star typically brings a friend along for company, such as his beloved dog Francie or his brother Robbie.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child
It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff & Her Husband Reveal First Photos of Dream Home in the Works
The resident beauty queen of Duck Dynasty, Sadie Robertson Huff, shared the news that she and her husband Christian are building their dream home. She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to announce the momentous occasion as she and her family move to the next big step in their life.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Teases Dutton Family Dinner Scene With Season 5 Set Photo
We’re inching closer to the fifth season of Yellowstone every day. The new season of the hit Paramount series debuts on November 13. We’ve had plenty to whet our appetite this summer. Once everyone caught up to the show, they had a lot more press requests to fulfill. So they’ve been talking a lot about the show’s beginnings and its future. They’ve also added several new cast members, which gives us something to look forward to.
See Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Perform Emotional ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters
Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane performed with Foo Fighters to deliver an emotional rendition of “My Hero” Saturday at the London tribute concert in honor of his late father. On a night where the Foo Fighters employed a “revolving door” of all-star drummers — Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more — during their Wembley Stadium set, the final drummer of the evening was, fittingly, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, who has long followed in his father’s footsteps behind the kit. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL・
Mudvayne Have Been Working on New Music – ‘Everything’s on the Table Right Now’
Last year, a reunited Mudvayne played their first show in 12 years and have continued to perform live throughout 2022 as well. As exciting as that has been, fans have also wondered if the comeback will yield new music and both singer Chad Gray and drummer Matt McDonough have confirmed with Revolver that the band has indeed been working on new material and that "everything's on the table" right now.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Reveals Heartwarming ‘Secret’ About Blake Shelton in BTS Video
Blake Shelton is adored by many. His fans, the musicians he coaches on The Voice, and, of course, his family, all sing the country icon’s praises. And according to his wife, Gwen Stefani, this is for good reason. In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared to both Stefani’s and The...
Chris Stapleton & Cole Swindell to Headline Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Playa’ Concert in Mexico
Luke Bryan announced the return of his Crash My Playa concert in Mexico. For the 8th year, Luke will take the party south of the border during the winter for four nights of country music, booze, and beachy debauchery. Luke’s 8th Crash My Playa concert will take place on January 19-22 at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico. In addition to Luke, headliners include Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ on Paramount+, A Cathartic Act Of Remembrance For A Contemporary Rock Icon
On September 3rd, all seven-plus hours of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert streamed live on Paramount+, and featured Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters performing with rock music luminaries including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Nile Rodgers, and members of Rush, Queen, The Police, and James Gang. Highlights from that epic night are included in this brief but powerful celebration of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died last March. THE TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Jason Sudekis, who’s currently filming season three of Ted Lasso, returns to London’s Wembley Stadium, one of the hit show’s former...
Tobias Forge wanted Ghost to be "what Metallica was in the '80s"
One of the biggest names in metal now, Ghost owe their ascendancy into arena rock to visionary leader Tobias Forge
Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker & His Wife Welcome Another Baby
Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours is a dad again. His wife Staci shared the new via Instagram on Wednesday. Check out her post below. “Happy due date to our son! If he hadn’t turned breach, I’d probably still be waiting on him! A theme for him… teaching me I can’t plan everything. After a successful external cephalic version, he came into the world fast and furious but at least my way (sans surgery)! I’m forever grateful to the best doctor (Dr. Crysten Cheatwood for my OKC ladies) for getting my giant 9 pound baby turned and in my arms safely. He was 9 pounds 3 oz 21.5 inches long,” Staci Felker shared via Instagram.
Candace Cameron Bure Pays Tribute to Late Comedian David A. Arnold in Heartbreaking Post
Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to mourn the loss of comedian and collaborator David A. Arnold. Cameron Bure and Arnold worked together recently on Fuller House, where he worked as a writer. In her Instagram post, Candace Cameron Bure included a photograph of David and herself laughing while...
Outsider.com
555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0