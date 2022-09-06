Il Villaggio Announces Liquor License Acquisition and Bar Expansion

Il Villaggio , the multi-hall banquet facility and Italian fine dining restaurant at 211 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd is currently in the process of acquiring a liquor license from a now-shuttered nearby business, with plans to expand its footprint by adding a full-service bar area in the future.

The news was confirmed by co-owner Artan Myrtaj during a brief conversation with What Now Philadelphia.

Acquiring a liquor license and adding a full bar would ostensibly suggest that Il Villaggio is putting an end to the BYOB model that has defined its dining experience since it opened. For the time being, however, it seems the restaurant’s operating principles remain in tact, according to local media outlet 42 Freeway . Myrtaj did not immediately provide further details when contacted.

Likewise, it was also reported by 42 Freeway that Il Villaggio’s liquor license will be coming from Tir Na Nog, a nearby Irish restaurant that closed its doors in 2019. The details and nature of that transaction were not independently confirmed by What Now Philadelphia .

Il Villaggio prides itself on sourcing fresh ingredients from local vendors, as co-owner Andi Lelag – who owns the restaurant with his brother Tony as well as Myrtaj and his brother Arber – told The Sun Newspapers in 2014 .

“This is the season for the local farms in the area so it is perfect for us,” said Lelag. “So many of our dishes use fresh zucchini, tomatoes, squash, peppers, and fresh herbs that all come from farms in the area.”

