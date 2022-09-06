Read full article on original website
Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
How to Cook with Citric Acid, According to a Pastry Chef
Throughout her video cooking series Pastries with Paola, pastry chef Paola Velez has shared all kinds of delicious treats, from Hummingbird Cream Puffs to Black and Ruby Cookies. If you've been following along, you might have noticed an ingredient she uses to give dishes extra oomph — citric acid. It brings brightness to her Italian Buttercream, adds tang to the coating for Tamarind Jelly Candies, and also gives the candied oranges on this cake a sour twist. She calls the ingredient "a game changer." But if you've never worked with it, you probably have some questions about where to start. Velez shared her tips for cooking with citric acid, and explained why it's a key ingredient to have in your pantry.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
Bon Appétit
Which Vanilla Ice Cream Tastes Best? A Blind Taste Test From Trader Joe’s, Ben & Jerry's, Häagen-Dazs, and More
Ripe and juicy, our annual Farmers Market Challenge is ready to be picked. We've got plump tomatoes, sweet cherries, glossy eggplants, and much more. Head here to find all the articles and recipes. For more supermarket wisdom, swing by our previous taste test on vegan chicken nuggets. Ketchup not included.
Vishwesh Bhatt's Mouthwatering Indian-Style Grilled Pork With Tandoori Spices
This easy recipe, from the new cookbook I Am From Here by Vishwesh Bhatt, infuses pork with the succulent flavors of tandoori chicken. “Lean pork tenderloins benefit from a yogurt marinade, just like chicken breasts do,” says Bhatt, executive chef of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. “This is an excellent main dish for a dinner party, and the leftovers make great sandwiches. You can scale it up for a larger party or down to just one tenderloin for a couple.”
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
Julia Fox's Nylon Dress Has an Extreme Open-Front Cutout
Julia Fox has descended upon the streets of New York ahead of Fashion Week to continue showing off her sultry, eccentric style consisting of a range of all-black, skin-baring looks this past summer. Fox's latest choice is a stretch-nylon midi dress with an open caged corset built in, created by designer Luis De Javier, who has also dreamed up avant-garde pieces for stars such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. The look in question is affixed to one long, grommet-adorned strap that wraps around the neck like a halter and extends toward the floor.
12tomatoes.com
5-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of those desserts that fits the bill pretty much on any occasion. Whether it’s a weeknight at home, a family dinner, or even a special holiday or celebration there’s no time when a cheesecake isn’t a welcome end to a yummy meal. But, they can take a long time to make.
Billie Eilish Embraces '90s Logomania in a Sheer, Long-Sleeved Top
If you're looking to switch up your eyewear rotation for fall, turn to Billie Eilish, who's just been tapped as the new face of Gucci eyewear. The brand debuted its It girl on Instagram, sharing a short video clip that the label describes as "taking us on a dreamlike journey through the Hollywood Hills in a nod to film noir."
Is Harry Styles Testing a New Pleasing Nail Polish Before Our Eyes?
Harry Styles — and the rest of the "Don't Worry Darling" cast — have arrived at the Venice Film Festival. On Sept. 5, the "Harry's House" singer made his red carpet appearance in Italy dressed in a '70s-inspired ensemble and a mismatched blue manicure to top it all off.
Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, and Robin Arzón Are the Ultimate Peloton Tread Trio
Ashton Kutcher is preparing for the New York City Marathon, and he's making sure he's got some celebrity companions to train with. On Sept. 6, Kutcher released a video from his training session with none other than Kim Kardashian. They're joined by beloved Peloton trainer Robin Arzón for the latest edition of Kutcher's "Our Future Selves" series. Kardashian shared a clip from the 30-minute episode, which is available on the Peloton app or Tread, and although she's not a runner, she definitely could've fooled us. "You are literally running a 7-minute mile pace. What is happening right now?" Kutcher asks in the clip.
Today’s Taste: Banana Nut Chocolate Chip Bread
Preheat oven to 350°F and line your 9×5 loaf pan with wax paper. Mash bananas until smooth consistency. Add in melted butter. Beat your egg and egg yolk. Add in the remaining ingredients – except for the nuts, chocolate, and coconut – and mix until batter is smooth.
What Does Biotech Beauty Really Mean?
There has been a recent uptick in biotech beauty brands. They utilize biotechnology to create lab-made versions of ingredients you'd commonly find in nature. It intersects nature and science for a more sustainable alternative. The beauty industry is always advancing. Cosmetic chemists and brands are constantly innovating, not only to...
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
Mariah Carey Complains About Her Footwear Choices in Comfy Leggings and Golden Sandal Heels With Her Kids at Cedar Point
Mariah Carey took her twins to Cedar Point theme park in Erie County, Ohio. The singer shared some photos of their exciting family-oriented day on Instagram yesterday. The “Queen Of Christmas” claimed to have had a great time, despite the unconventional footwear she’d worn to the park. Clad in a comfortable ensemble, save for her shoes, the first image saw Carey in a brown long sleeve shirt paired with black high-waisted leggings. Tied around her waist, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress wore a tan sweatshirt just in case she got cold. Carey accessorized with a chunky gold...
4 Unfiltered Reviews of Lady Gaga's New Foundation
Despite Lady Gaga's remarkable ability to keep her makeup in place through egg entrances, hourlong film production shoots, and a considerable chunk of time spent dangling 30 feet in the air during those two-hour Chromatica Ball performances, up until now, the multihyphenate star had yet to launch a foundation under her recently revamped beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. Perhaps it's because foundation is, objectively, one of the harder cosmetics categories to pull off.
I Tried "Vabbing," and the Results Were Not What I Expected
The first time I heard about vabbing, I physically gagged. I couldn't imagine why in the world anyone would want to take literal vaginal juice and put it anywhere other than where it belongs: the vagina. For the uninitiated, "Vabbing is a term coined with the combination of the words...
