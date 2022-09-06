Ex-Rockets Montrezl Harrell Signs with 76ers

Montrezl Harrell played his first two seasons with the Rockets before catapulting his career with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Former Houston Rockets big man Montrezl Harrell has signed a two-year, $5.2 million deal that includes a player option with the Philadelphia 76ers, per reports Tuesday from ESPN.

Harrell was the 32nd overall pick by Houston in the 2015 NBA Draft after a three-year collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals. He helped the program win a national championship in 2013, though it was later vacated.

Upon entering the NBA, Harrell took time to find his rhythm, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds on 64 percent shooting in only 39 appearances his rookie year.

However, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in June 2017 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent All-Star guard Chris Paul to Houston in exchange for Harrell, six other players, and a 2018 first-round pick. It was his time with the Clippers where Harrell's career took off.

He averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while appearing in all 82 games during his second season in Los Angeles. During his third season with the Clippers, Harrell averaged a career-high of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds on his way to taking home Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2020.

But since that season, he's bounced around from the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets. He played in 25 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Harrell now rejoins former Rockets teammate James Harden, who is entering his second season in Philadelphia.

Harrell will look to be a major depth piece behind All-NBA center Joel Embiid, as the 76ers aim to contend for the Eastern Conference crown once again this upcoming season.

