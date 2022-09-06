Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
Pennsylvania city among top 5 best for chocolate lovers: study
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and chocolate making people happy. Pennsylvanian chocolate lovers should hereby rejoice, as one city in the state has been deemed the absolute best for them to visit. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study. Researchers at Love...
Fall fairs and festivals in Central Pennsylvania: 2022 list
Although the weather may still be warm, Pennsylvania is slipping into fall. Here's a list of fall fairs and festivals around the Midstate this year.
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Pennsylvania (Charming & Comforting)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Pennsylvania is known to possess some of the finest beaches, stunning landscapes, and beautiful lakes. Its unique environment makes it the perfect vacation spot for wellness and relaxation.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania church wants members to bring their political differences to service
(WITF) – Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public. She was sexually abused growing up, she said. Her depression...
local21news.com
Locations of 9/11 ceremonies in Central PA
As September 11 approaches, CBS 21 News has compiled a list of locations remembering those who lost their lives on that day. Hampden Township Veterans - Patriot Day Ceremony, 2 p.m. start time. 4345 Market Place Way, Enola, PA. Dauphin County. Hummelstown Fire Department - Remembrance Ceremony, 6 p.m. -...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist
Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
WGAL
Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II
Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Town Named One of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage
Fall is upon us, and that means pretty soon, we’ll see plenty of gorgeous, colorful autumn foliage wherever we look. Of course, Pennsylvania is a beautiful state this time of year, and we are very fortunate to have vibrant fall colors throughout the state. As it turns out, one...
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania Dunkin' Donuts locations have been fined more than $24,000 for allowing teenagers to work longer and later hours, according to the Labor Department. A federal investigation found that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, who owns the Dunkin' Donuts locations Hershey, Hummelstown and Palmyra, violated child...
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets share jackpot; One sold in Reading, one in Hazleton
READING, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets will split a jackpot of $620,000. Related video above: Pennsylvania Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary. One of the tickets was sold in Berks County, and the other was sold in Luzerne County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on...
local21news.com
PA Lottery Match 6 Jackpot split between two winners
The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 sold two jackpot-winning tickets on September 6 where the winners will split $620,000, according to PA Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks Counties. The tickets matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40. The tickets were sold at Can Do Convenience in Hazelton,...
sarabozich.com
Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2022 | Sara’s Picks
This year’s Harrisburg Restaurant Week runs Sept. 12-16 and 19-23. Check out my top picks, and be sure to follow along via Instagram. Harrisburg Restaurant Week began in 2008 by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. Originally known as “Pamper Your Palate,” aimed at drawing crowds to Restaurant Row, today Restaurant Week spans two weeks, city-wide to celebrate area dining.
