Hershey, PA

Hershey, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Government
Hershey, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Pennsylvania (Charming & Comforting)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Pennsylvania is known to possess some of the finest beaches, stunning landscapes, and beautiful lakes. Its unique environment makes it the perfect vacation spot for wellness and relaxation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania

If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Locations of 9/11 ceremonies in Central PA

As September 11 approaches, CBS 21 News has compiled a list of locations remembering those who lost their lives on that day. Hampden Township Veterans - Patriot Day Ceremony, 2 p.m. start time. 4345 Market Place Way, Enola, PA. Dauphin County. Hummelstown Fire Department - Remembrance Ceremony, 6 p.m. -...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist

Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
Lancaster Farming

Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History

In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II

Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
local21news.com

PA Lottery Match 6 Jackpot split between two winners

The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 sold two jackpot-winning tickets on September 6 where the winners will split $620,000, according to PA Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks Counties. The tickets matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40. The tickets were sold at Can Do Convenience in Hazelton,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sarabozich.com

Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2022 | Sara’s Picks

This year’s Harrisburg Restaurant Week runs Sept. 12-16 and 19-23. Check out my top picks, and be sure to follow along via Instagram. Harrisburg Restaurant Week began in 2008 by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. Originally known as “Pamper Your Palate,” aimed at drawing crowds to Restaurant Row, today Restaurant Week spans two weeks, city-wide to celebrate area dining.
HARRISBURG, PA

