Read full article on original website
Related
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Bushman is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s why
Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman scored twice in the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game before breaking his clavicle and landing on injured reserve.
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona Cardinals place backup QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve, promote Trace McSorley
Colt McCoy’s sore throwing arm is no longer an issue, but the Cardinals' backup quarterback has landed on injured reserve. McCoy will miss at least the first four weeks of the season upon being placed on IR on Wednesday because of a calf strain. Trace McSorley has been promoted from the practice squad...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals score picks, predictions for NFL Week 1 game
Can the Arizona Cardinals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's NFL Week 1 game in Glendale?. Check out picks and predictions for the 1:25 p.m. game from The Arizona Republic and azcentral sports team. For subscribers:NFL Week 1 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 1 NFL game?. Kent Somers:...
thecomeback.com
George Kittle injury update ‘not good’
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. On Thursday, one report noted that the injury might cause him to miss the 2022 season opener against the Chicago Bears. Kittle, who missed three games last year with a calf injury, injured himself in...
Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were some new additions to the injury report for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. DE Frank Clark Illness DNP. S...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Cleveland Browns are putting themselves in a tough spot with all the trash talk
The Cleveland Browns should be mindful about what they say this season. When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and John Johnson have sure said a lot about their former quarterback. Most of it has been anything but flattering and it’s clear that the team had some real divisive elements to it. Were they all Baker Mayfield’s fault? No, not even close. Clearly, there were toxic elements in that locker room, probably many of which still exist.
At long last, Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on
Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on, if they so choose. The Freeman-Braves saga is a longstanding one — nearly six months at this point. Freeman returned to Atlanta, fired his agent and created a story. Since then, he’s put up some impressive numbers for the Dodgers....
MLB・
Texas football fans are stupidly confident of beating Alabama, Nick Saban
Some Texas football fans have braved 95-degree heat to camp out for front row seats against Alabama, ready to “storm the field after beating Nick Saban.”. Rule No. 1 in college football is this: No, you do not actually want Bama. Rule No. 2 is this: Never, ever bet...
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0