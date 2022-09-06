ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

George Kittle injury update ‘not good’

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. On Thursday, one report noted that the injury might cause him to miss the 2022 season opener against the Chicago Bears. Kittle, who missed three games last year with a calf injury, injured himself in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns are putting themselves in a tough spot with all the trash talk

The Cleveland Browns should be mindful about what they say this season. When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and John Johnson have sure said a lot about their former quarterback. Most of it has been anything but flattering and it’s clear that the team had some real divisive elements to it. Were they all Baker Mayfield’s fault? No, not even close. Clearly, there were toxic elements in that locker room, probably many of which still exist.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

At long last, Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on

Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on, if they so choose. The Freeman-Braves saga is a longstanding one — nearly six months at this point. Freeman returned to Atlanta, fired his agent and created a story. Since then, he’s put up some impressive numbers for the Dodgers....
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy