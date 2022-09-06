Read full article on original website
Michigan’s weekend may be surprisingly sweltering
A south wind, some sunshine and increasing humidity will make this weekend a throwback into summer. There will eventually be some thundershowers to contend with or to enjoy, depending on your state of gardening. The rain forecast below shows Saturday will be mostly dry across Lower Michigan. The forecasted rain...
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Michigan Location Picked Among Top 20 Best in US for Fall Colors
There's something very appropriate about the word September. After a long, hot summer, those days with high temperatures in the 90s are behind us. Comfortable days are now often accompanied by a slight chill in the air at night, and the trees are beginning to take notice. Have you seen a few hints of yellow and red yet? They're certainly becoming more common.
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
5 romantic getaways in Michigan
The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire
I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
Local Legend: The Gray Beast of Bete Grise, Michigan
Stories of Mythical Michigan creatures have been circulating for centuries...even before there WAS a place called 'Michigan'. And thru those years we have dealt with Bigfoot, sasquatch, and yeti...Dogman...the Melonheads...various giant serpents, prehistoric creatures, and monsters in the Great Lakes...the Waheela...and this time around, it's the Gray Beast of Bete Grise.
Abandoned Adults-Only “Party” Club, Eastern Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I'll try to make the following information of this place as sterile as possible. From the information supplied by my buddies at Ruin Road, this was built...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
Michigan Has the No. 1 Best Small College Town in the USA
Michigan has plenty of great colleges and universities, and now, a new study says that the Mitten has the No. 1 best small college town in America. We shouldn’t be surprised, because it seems as if Michigan always tops these lists of the best colleges and college towns. I especially agree with these findings, because I graduated from a university here in Michigan and couldn’t have been happier with my personal experience.
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
Michigan deer hunting: What to know about new 2022 requirement to report kills online
With Michigan’s deer hunting seasons quickly approaching, hunters must keep in mind that they are now required to report any successful harvest in order to avoid fines and penalties. In the past, hunters could voluntarily report a harvest if contacted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. However, responses...
Michigan Man Lucky to Be Alive After Violent Grizzly Bear Attack
A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear this week while on a hunting trip. The attack took place near Glennallen, Alaska according to Alaska Public Media. Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners were near the upper east fork of the Indian River when they came upon a sow grizzly bear with three cubs. Surprised by the hunters, the grizzly immediately attacked 33-year-old Kuperus leaving him seriously injured.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
