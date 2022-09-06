ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks

The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Celtics star Jaylen Brown not happy with his NBA 2K23 player rating

Player ratings for the soon-to-be released basketball video game "NBA 2K23" have started to trickle out, and at least one Boston Celtics star isn't happy with his rating. The player ratings for Celtics and Golden State Warriors starting lineups were leaked over the holiday weekend. Jaylen Brown is rated a 87/100 overall -- an increase from last season's game but not as high as many Celtics fans would have liked.
The biggest reason why the Celtics might be out on Carmelo Anthony

On the surface, the move makes sense: The Boston Celtics lost an offensive-minded, veteran power forward to a potential season-long injury, so why not sign an offensive-minded, veteran power forward in free agency to fill the void?. We've even heard reports that the idea of Carmelo Anthony signing with the...
The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge

The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
