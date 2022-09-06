Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum indicates he wants the Celtics to sign Carmelo Anthony
The Boston Celtics are seemingly still interested in Carmelo Anthony. Earlier this week, Jayson Tatum gave an indication he wants the Celtics to sign the 10-time All-Star.
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Harden Gets Credit for Luring Montrezl Harrell to Sixers
James Harden helped the Sixers bring in the veteran big man, Montrezl Harrell.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jae Crowder In Intriguing Trade Scenario
The road to an NBA championship is a long and winding one. All 30 of the league’s teams would eventually like to taste victory, and that’s exactly what makes it so challenging to do so. The field is stacked. Some would argue that the NBA is more talented...
Report: Jazz Did Not Let Knicks Spite Impact Mitchell Trade
Previous reports indicated that there was “animus” between New York and Utah throughout the offseason.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown not happy with his NBA 2K23 player rating
Player ratings for the soon-to-be released basketball video game "NBA 2K23" have started to trickle out, and at least one Boston Celtics star isn't happy with his rating. The player ratings for Celtics and Golden State Warriors starting lineups were leaked over the holiday weekend. Jaylen Brown is rated a 87/100 overall -- an increase from last season's game but not as high as many Celtics fans would have liked.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Considered Among League's Villains
Butler had cleaned his image until last year's altercation with Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra
Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from 4 NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson
The phones at Utah Jazz HQ are still ringing. Does the fire sale continue?
The biggest reason why the Celtics might be out on Carmelo Anthony
On the surface, the move makes sense: The Boston Celtics lost an offensive-minded, veteran power forward to a potential season-long injury, so why not sign an offensive-minded, veteran power forward in free agency to fill the void?. We've even heard reports that the idea of Carmelo Anthony signing with the...
The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge
The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
