Miami football should be successful running versus Southern Mississippi
The Miami football team faces a Southern Mississippi defense that is 119th nationally allowing 244 rushing yards per game entering week two. Southern Mississippi is 107th nationally allowing 5.08 yards per carry. Liberty was balanced in a 29-27 win over Southern Mississippi with four players rushing for over 45 yards.
Miami football made right 2020 RB decisions over Frank Gore Jr.
The Miami football social media verse has questioned why the Miami football program did not sign legacy running back Frank Gore Jr. Miami made the right decisions in the class of 2020 signing RBs Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton over Gore. Chaney and Knighton were higher rated than Gore in the class of 2020.
Miami football moves up to second in ACC Power Rankings
The Miami football team passed North Carolina State to move into second in the 247 Sports ACC power rankings. Only Clemson is ranked ahead of Miami. Miami was impressive in their first game under Mario Cristobal with a 70-13 win over Bethune-Cookman. ESPN ranks Miami 13th nationally in the power rankings.
Orange Blossom a classic
Miami Gardens, Fla. – For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida was more than a football game, more like a family reunion. After a 43-year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black...
Fast Casual
Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida
Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
Click10.com
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy's day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
Capital Tacos Makes Official Miami Debut
The franchise brand is known for Tex-Mex flavor profiles that are all chef-curated
Miami New Times
The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
DMD Ventures Plans Big Chicken Locations for Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale
Backed by Shaquille O’Neal, the brand is expanding in a Big way
NBC Miami
Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely
South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
treasurecoast.com
Miami Man Steals The "Right Side" Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Dear Miami! Please educate your people! Martin County is the #WrongExit Leave us alone!. Here is the story from the Martin County Sheriff:. MIAMI MAN PICKS A SIDE, ENDS...
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested For Beating Man With Bat
A Miami-Dade woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was arrested after she allegedly hit an elderly man with a baseball bat who was just relaxing on a bench outside of a hospital. The 34-year-old woman who shares the same name as the iconic rapper, allegedly hit the man “several times” outside of Hialeah Hospital with a baseball bat while he was chill’n on a bench alone.
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão's 5th South Florida Location is Open in Fort Lauderdale
The chain has launched its newest South Florida location in The Main Las Olas
miamitimesonline.com
Miami Gardens scores victory over 25% water surcharge
City of Miami Gardens water customers have won a round in their 2018 court fight against the city of North Miami Beach’s 25% water surcharge. Any refunds, however, are still a long way off. The Third District Court of Appeal on July 20 cleared the way for Miami Gardens...
Miami Weather: Alert Day declared due to the potential for flooding rain
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team has declared Thursday an "Alert Day" due to the potential for numerous widespread storms later in the day. A south-southwesterly wind flow will transport deep tropical moisture across South Florida and increase our rain chance. Storms will likely develop around 1 p.m. and will likely linger through the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, frequent lightning, and strong gusty winds. We remain unsettled with plenty of moisture on Friday and that will keep the rain chance high. The wet weather may move in during the morning hours with scattered storms possible throughout the day. This weekend the winds will shift out of the east and we will see more of our typical summertime storms in the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 90s the rest of the week into the weekend.
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
