Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers

The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell

2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'

The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins' make-or-break season with Vikings begins Week 1 vs. Packers

Kirk Cousins is heading into a significant season for the Minnesota Vikings, starting with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers. After the Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the organization signed the quarterback to a one-year contract extension. The Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA Analysis Network

Philadelphia 76ers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario

The three-pointers are coming! The three-pointers are coming! The NBA’s three-point revolution may not have the same geopolitical implications that the American revolution once did. Nonetheless, it’s had a widespread, sweeping impact on basketball. All around the globe, young men and women are launching three-pointers from a range...
NBA
FOX Sports

NFC West Guide: Predictions for Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks

After a magical season that ended in a Super Bowl victory on their home field, the Los Angeles Rams believe they can be the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Just ask cocksure cornerback Jalen Ramsey. "When you have great ambition to be legendary...
NFL

