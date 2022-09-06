Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers
The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.
Aaron Rodgers Mocks NFC North Fan Bases Ahead of 2022 Season
The four-time NFL MVP shared an interesting take about playing the teams in his division each year.
BBC
NFL 2022 season preview: Tom Brady, Russell Wilson & Aaron Rodgers set to star
The more things change, the more they stay the same. While several big-name quarterbacks have been on the move in the NFL's off-season, one man just won't go away. Just 40 days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady said in March he is coming back for a remarkable 23rd season.
NFL・
How to Watch: Packers at Vikings in NFL Week 1
Here is this week’s viewing information plus a bunch of quick-hitting notes to get you ready for Packers at Vikings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
Packers at Vikings: Two Big Matchups
The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The winner of these matchups could determine the winner of the game.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'
The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly got verbally bodyslammed by a reporter: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not the first college football coach to leave one program for another. He's not even the first to leave before his former team's bowl game. That happens a bunch in college football, and it's not like Notre Dame, of all places, would have had trouble finding his replacement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Irvin picks Kirk Cousins to win NFL MVP
At 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, NFL Network stunned the world.
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins' make-or-break season with Vikings begins Week 1 vs. Packers
Kirk Cousins is heading into a significant season for the Minnesota Vikings, starting with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers. After the Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the organization signed the quarterback to a one-year contract extension. The Vikings...
Philadelphia 76ers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
The three-pointers are coming! The three-pointers are coming! The NBA’s three-point revolution may not have the same geopolitical implications that the American revolution once did. Nonetheless, it’s had a widespread, sweeping impact on basketball. All around the globe, young men and women are launching three-pointers from a range...
NBA・
New Sixers addition Danuel House Jr. goes to work in pickup game
With training camp continuing to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making sure everyone is ready to go when the time comes. This is a championship roster that has high hopes so being ready when the time comes is a hugely important aspect for this team at the moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
NFC West Guide: Predictions for Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks
After a magical season that ended in a Super Bowl victory on their home field, the Los Angeles Rams believe they can be the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Just ask cocksure cornerback Jalen Ramsey. "When you have great ambition to be legendary...
NFL・
Comments / 0