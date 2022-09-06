Read full article on original website
Carl Edward Parsons (September 6, 1930 – September 5, 2022)
Carl Edward Parsons, 92, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services, military honors, and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Robert Thomas Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)￼￼
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.
Rebuilding and restoring – A story of second chances
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Square, formerly known as Washington School, has a history dating back to 1925 when the first group of 5th and 6th-grade students walked through its doors breathing life into the structure as an elementary school for the next 50 years. When the new Washington School was built, the Central Administration building for Sweetwater County School District #2 found a home in the structure. After serving the community for over 20 years in that role, the building was purchased by a private owner to be used for businesses and given the name Washington Square. On the evening of December 26, 2019, tragedy struck as the building caught fire destroying much of the external structure of the building and bringing the businesses inside to a total loss.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar,...
GRHS to salute their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees
September 9, 2022 — Induction ceremonies for the Green River High School Class of 2022 will take place tonight and Saturday. The new members will be honored during halftime of tonight’s Wolves home game against Rawlins. Kick-off for the game is 7 p.m. Tonight’s halftime will also feature a salute to seniors in the marching band.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/09/2022 —...
Green River Fire Department to host 9/11 memorial walk
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Walk on September 11. The walk will take place beginning at Fire Station Two, 500 Shoshone Ave. in Green River, Wyoming. The walk will begin by walking up Shoshone Avenue to Uinta, turn right at Uinta to Monroe Avenue. Then down Monroe Avenue to Hitching Post Drive back to Station Two. The walk will be completed with the ringing of the bell on the fire engine.
Wolves defeat Tigers/Golf results/Today’s sports schedule
Team Scores from the 4A West Qualifer in Casper (Boys): 1. Kelly Walsh 315, Jackson 329, Star Valley 337, Rock Springs 350, Laramie 357, Natrona County 362. RSHS Scores: T3. AJ Fletcher 76, 10. Peyton Jenkins 81, 25. Luke St. Marie 96, 27. Dawson Fantin 97, 28. Hunter Faigi 101.
Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
September proclaimed “Hunger Action Month” by Mayor Kaumo at tonight’s city council meeting
Rock Springs, Wy – Regular session Rock Springs City Council meeting on September 6, 2022, entailed a proclamation unique to the city’s history. The statement read by Mayor Tim Kaumo was that of a call to action by the community in naming September as “Hunger Action Month”. A similar proclamation was addressed at Green River’s City Council meeting, uniting the two cities in the commitment to hunger support.
Officer Kyle Delisser awarded with Emergency Medical Service Reward at City Council meeting
Green River- At tonight’s Green River City Council meeting Officer Kyle Delisser was awarded the Emergency Medical Service Reward. On June 29, 2022, the Green River Police Department officers were called to 409 E. Flaming Gorge Way for an unresponsive male subject on the floor. Officer Delisser evaluated the man and found unknown pills in the man’s mouth. Prescription bottles for narcotic drugs were found nearby. Based on his training, Officer Delisser recognized the signs of a likely overdose and administered Narcan to the man who then started to become coherent and more responsive. The man would have likely died without the medical intervention provided by Officer Delisser. Officer Delisser is commended for his quick thinking and providing of life-saving measures. His actions are a credit to the Green River Police Department and the City of Green River.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Rock Springs and Green River City Council Agendas for September 6, 2022
September 6, 2022 – The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular session tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Here are the links to see the complete agendas for each meeting:
SCSD#2 receives a $10,000 grant for Learning Facility
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund. Sweetwater County School District #2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a...
Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday
September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0. Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:
Lady Mustangs finally playing home soccer and volleyball matches today
September 7, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustang women’s volleyball and soccer seasons started on August 17, but each team has yet to play a home match until today. Both will play Colorado Northwestern Community College. Today’s Lady Mustang soccer match is at 1 p.m....
