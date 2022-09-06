Read full article on original website
WOOD
The B.O.B. reopens in downtown GR after 9-month closure
The B.O.B. is back open in downtown Grand Rapids after being closed since the end of last year. (Sept. 8, 2022) The B.O.B. reopens in downtown GR after 9-month closure. Firefighter discusses how donations from 9/11 memorial …. Algoma Township Firefighter reflects on 9/11 attacks. First year firefighter talks significance...
WOOD
Photos: West Michigan Labor Fest 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In celebration of Labor Day, the community gathered at Rosa Parks Circle for “West Michigan’s Labor Fest” on Monday, Sept. 5! The event, hosted in Downtown Grand Rapids, kicked off at 11 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. The event was free...
WOOD
Two new urgent care options in Grand Rapids
Wellcare Urgent Care has 2 locations in the Grand Rapids area. Firefighter discusses how donations from 9/11 memorial …. Algoma Township Firefighter reflects on 9/11 attacks. First year firefighter talks significance of 9/11 …. 8-year-old talks about significance of 9/11 Memorial …. Catholic Central senior lives teamwork attitude. Heart of...
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
WOOD
Fall 2022 Virtual Farm Tour Series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Milk Means More is encouraging teachers and students to go on a virtual field trip to a Michigan Dairy farm through their fall 2022 virtual farm tour series. Students will be able to see how a dairy farm works and all the hard work that farmers take in caring for their calves and cows, while producing milk for the community. This is just one of several ways Milk Means More helps educate our children about Michigan’s Dairy production.
WOOD
Fiesta Mexicana celebrates its 53rd anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Big things are happening this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids – it’s the 53rd Anniversary of the Mexican Festival!. So we’ve invited our friends from the festival in to talk about everything we can experience this Friday through Sunday! We talk to Luis and Erika from the Mexican Heritage Association of West Michigan plus one of the vendors, La Casa Azula Artesanias.
WOOD
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
WOOD
Founders Brewing is celebrating 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is known as Beer City USA, but years before we received that accolade, Founders Brewing Company made its mark on the city. 25 years ago, two men decided to write up a business plan for a brewery that brings people together. Founders is not just iconic for their unique beers but also for their commitment to the community. This weekend, they hit a big milestone and you’re invited to the celebration!
WOOD
The entertainment lineup is heating up at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! A fan favorite has already been scheduled – Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November 12th! These men can sing, dance, and serenade, and they definitely know how to put on a show. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe a bachelorette party. The Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!
WOOD
Special farm-to-fork event benefitting Dégagé
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a farm-to-fork event taking place at the Fulton Street Farmers Market next week benefiting Dégagé Ministries! We have Kacey from Degage, Judy, the co-chair of the event and Joe, a chef from a MDRD, which is inside the Amway Grand Plaza, to tell us about this special event!
WOOD
Beach and Boating: September 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Labor Day weekend saw dense cloud cover and a few spotty showers. Luckily, summer is sticking around for at least one more weekend. Friday kicks off the weekend on a sunny, but slightly breezy note. Expect waves at 1 to 3 feet with winds from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A few beaches, especially north of Grand Haven, will likely fly yellow flags.
WOOD
Doggone Fun with the West Michigan Whitecaps
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the dog days of summer come to a close the West Michigan Whitecaps are not quite ready to close the door on summer just yet. Tonight, they are having their 3rd and final dog day of the season at LMCU ballpark. Fans are encouraged to bring their well-behaved dogs out to the ballpark for a night full of fun and special dog themed promotions. There will even be pup cups for dogs sold at the concession stand. If you do not have a pet don’t worry, you can enjoy everyone else’s.
WOOD
Development ‘Megasite’ planned for Marshall area
Progress continues for a planned “Megasite” in the Marshall area. Leaders say it will bring an economic boom to that area. (Sept. 8, 2022)
WOOD
Kalamazoo replacing neighborhood yield signs with stop signs
The city of Kalamazoo is making changes to signage in its neighborhoods for safety reasons. (Sept. 7, 2022)
WOOD
How to find out if the Justice Act covers you
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – David Carrier is our Estate Planning Expert and he usually joins us to talk about long term care and taxes but today we’re going to talk about a different topic that’s been getting a lot of attention recently. David joins us today...
WOOD
Fun for a purpose: Gems Girls’ Club celebration dinner
Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD TV8)– A Grand Rapids-based Christian ministry will be bringing people together from all over the world to raise money for GEMS Girls’ Clubs. GEMS is a global ministry with over five. hundred active clubs globally. Being the “go-to ministry for girls’ spiritual growth,” GEMS...
WOOD
Get the best oncology & blood disease care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to go through but if you do get that diagnosis, you want to make sure you have the best possible treatment. Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers state-of-the-art care with a personal touch to treat a wide variety of oncology, blood diseases and disorders.
WOOD
Muskegon Heights approves money to fix fire trucks
Muskegon Heights has approved spending to fix some of its fire department’s aging fleet, which is down to one working truck. (Sept. 6, 2022)
WOOD
The importance of packing a healthy lunch
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -Summer vacation is officially over, so with the kids back in school, many of us have returned to packing and preparing healthy lunches to keep kids fueled for the day. As we pack those healthy meals for our students, we would be well-served to pack a healthy lunch for ourselves. There are great benefits, both mentally and physically, if you make time to eat a healthy lunch every day.
WOOD
Boy Scouts will host day-long salute to remember 9/11
This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Grand Rapids will commemorate the day with the community day of remembrance and scout salute at the plaza of the Gerald R. Ford presidential museum. (Sept. 7, 2022)
