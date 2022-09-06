GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the dog days of summer come to a close the West Michigan Whitecaps are not quite ready to close the door on summer just yet. Tonight, they are having their 3rd and final dog day of the season at LMCU ballpark. Fans are encouraged to bring their well-behaved dogs out to the ballpark for a night full of fun and special dog themed promotions. There will even be pup cups for dogs sold at the concession stand. If you do not have a pet don’t worry, you can enjoy everyone else’s.

