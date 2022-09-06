ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

muskegonchannel.com

A $9 Million Dollar Investment in Muskegon's Future - Boys and Girls Club Renovation Groundbreaking

On August 6th the grand affair happened. As the cake was arriving and the last of the "come and get it" yard sale stuff was in the parking lot of the old YMCA building on Muskegon Lake...there was a sense of quiet, calm and readiness for the coming work to be done as just about anything that can turn dirt was sitting just off camera or, as a back drop. The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore was going dark for a while and the drive, the work and the hopes and dreams of all of those who began the project years ago in the basement of a school were about to begin to unfold.
MUSKEGON, MI
