Montrezl Harrell's Message to Hornets, Reacts to Joining Sixers
Montrezl Harrell bids farewell to the Hornets, and reacts to joining the Sixers.
Christian Wood Reveals What Derrick Rose Told Him When They Were On The Pistons
Christian Wood sent out a tweet sharing what Derrick Rose told him while they were both on the Detroit Pistons. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks and Rose is on the New York Knicks.
Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Victorious Again; Markelle Fultz in Trade Rumors?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Report: Jazz Did Not Let Knicks Spite Impact Mitchell Trade
Previous reports indicated that there was “animus” between New York and Utah throughout the offseason.
Time Ticking for Mavs’ Theo Pinson
The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Theo Pinson, so what more can he offer?
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Browns
The Panthers may be favored in Las Vegas, but not on ESPN.
NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
Shaquille O'Neal Claps Back At People Who Say He Couldn't Play In NBA Today: "I'm Already Playing. My Name Is Giannis Antetokounmpo."
Shaquille O'Neal is hands down one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Shaq's biggest asset was using his sheer power to dominate opponents close to the hoop. While Shaq never really had a good jump shot, he didn't need it. For starters, he came to the...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Considered Among League's Villains
Butler had cleaned his image until last year's altercation with Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra
Top Goal For Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Is Being A Rotational Player This Season
After spending the postseason as mostly a spectator, Yurtseven ready to get back in the fold
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gives Props to Sue Bird Upon Retirement
Wade praised Bird as she played her final game in the WNBA.
Four NBA Players You Didn't Know Made The All-Star Game
Devin Harris (Nets), Brook Lopez (Nets), DeAndre Jordan (Clippers) and Kyle Korver (Hawks) are four NBA players that a lot of fans may have forgotten made the All-Star Game one time in their career.
How Jeff Van Gundy Thinks the Knicks Could 'Shock the World' in NBA Playoffs
The former Knicks boss is cautiously optimistic about their 2023 playoff prospects.
Braves magic number, explained: Atlanta closes in on a playoff spot (UPDATED)
The Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL East. Just a half-game behind the team in Queens, NY, Atlanta could overtake them by the weekend. For now, here’s the Braves magic number to make the playoffs. The Braves have been red-hot since May, overcoming what...
Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace
The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
What We Know About Jayson Tatum's Signature Sneaker
With good reason, Jordan Brand has big plans for Jayson Tatum this season. The Celtics star led his team to the NBA Finals and is coming off a campaign where he earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team. Along the way to making that happen, Inside The Celtics spoke with Cameron Look, the designer of ...
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
