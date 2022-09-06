ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life

Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R. L. Stine
Person
Heather Langenkamp
Person
Stephen King
Person
Samantha Sloyan
Person
Zach Gilford
EW.com

Dead end: On set for the final days of The Walking Dead

It's a sunny March morning in the city of Newnan, Ga., and the downtown area is filled with equal measures of hustle and bustle. But instead of locals popping into cafés and coffee shops for their morning sustenance, it is camera operators, key grips, prop masters, and boom mic operators that are scurrying about, transforming the downtown area into [REDACTED] for a scene that takes place [REDACTED] approximately [REDACTED] years before or after the events of [REDACTED].
NEWNAN, GA
Outsider.com

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi

Watch: Nat and Alex Wolff Dish on Cara Delevingne's Beatboxing Skills. Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time. In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The New Show#The Haunting Of Bly Manor#Ge
Apartment Therapy

You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies

To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
MOVIES
E! News

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer

Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch

Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

New Halloween Ends Image Reveals One Of Michael Myers’ Victims

Horror fans have been treated to a non-stop supply of quality movies over the past years, hitting both theaters and streaming services. And as a result of the 2018’s Halloween movie’s massive success, a number of the best horror movies have returned via new sequels. That slasher’s current trilogy is coming to an end this fall, and a new Halloween Ends image has revealed one of Michael Myers’ victims.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre

Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre. “What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”
MOVIES
The Guardian

Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat

Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies

September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
MOVIES
Collider

Chloë Grace Moretz Is Trapped in a Dystopian Future in ‘The Peripheral’ Trailer

Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Peripheral, a series adaptation of William Gibson’s sci-fi novel about a young woman torn between two moments in time. The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne, a woman who finds a way to transfer herself 70 years in the future, where she gets to witness the fall of London's society.
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

210K+
Followers
51K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy