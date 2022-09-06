Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
The most exciting upcoming horror movies of 2022 and beyond
The return of some heavy hitters mean serious scares lie ahead in these new horror movies
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life
Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Dead end: On set for the final days of The Walking Dead
It's a sunny March morning in the city of Newnan, Ga., and the downtown area is filled with equal measures of hustle and bustle. But instead of locals popping into cafés and coffee shops for their morning sustenance, it is camera operators, key grips, prop masters, and boom mic operators that are scurrying about, transforming the downtown area into [REDACTED] for a scene that takes place [REDACTED] approximately [REDACTED] years before or after the events of [REDACTED].
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi
Watch: Nat and Alex Wolff Dish on Cara Delevingne's Beatboxing Skills. Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time. In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne.
People
What's It Really Like to Work in the 'Conjuring' House? Watch the Caretaker's Terrifying TikToks
While it's every horror fan's dream to spend the night in a haunted house, they may think twice about actually living in one. Madison Heinzen currently works at the Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring franchise and uses her growing TikTok account to show off her daily routine on the spooky property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies
To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
New Halloween Ends Image Reveals One Of Michael Myers’ Victims
Horror fans have been treated to a non-stop supply of quality movies over the past years, hitting both theaters and streaming services. And as a result of the 2018’s Halloween movie’s massive success, a number of the best horror movies have returned via new sequels. That slasher’s current trilogy is coming to an end this fall, and a new Halloween Ends image has revealed one of Michael Myers’ victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre
Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre. “What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
WARNING: Due to the nature of the question being answered in this post, there are serious SPOILERS AHEAD for the endings of every single one of these movies. We've listed the titles first so you can decide if you'd like to read on or skip. Please proceed with caution!. We...
Chris Pine Appears to Have Astral-Projected Out of His Body at the Venice Film Festival
Ironically, the star of the Don't Worry Darling press tour and Venice Film Festival premiere seems to be the man who most looks like he's actively willing his consciousness to leave its current state. Images, videos, and memes of Chris Pine apparently dissociating in press junket interviews and panels, and on the red carpet have all of the internet saying, “Same.”
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies
September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
Collider
Chloë Grace Moretz Is Trapped in a Dystopian Future in ‘The Peripheral’ Trailer
Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Peripheral, a series adaptation of William Gibson’s sci-fi novel about a young woman torn between two moments in time. The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne, a woman who finds a way to transfer herself 70 years in the future, where she gets to witness the fall of London's society.
E! News
210K+
Followers
51K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0