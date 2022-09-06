ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock police provide more details, overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police released additional information Thursday afternoon about an overnight shooting incident with injuries. According to the Lubbock Police Department, 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three other individuals, were trying to leave the 4600 block of 36th Street due to an altercation with a suspect. Around 1:09...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock

A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Shots fired reported at multiple homes, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department responded to several incidents of shots fired at multiple residences in Lubbock in the last week, according to police reports. One report happened in the 300 block of 39th street at around 3:00 AM. According to the police report, the victim found bullet holes in the cars he had in his driveway.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Updated: victims of fatal crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond

Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 teens arrested, officer struck by stolen vehicle released from hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three teenagers have been arrested and a Lubbock Police Officer has been identified after a Monday morning situation left the officer injured after being hit by a stolen vehicle. During the situation, the officer fired his weapon. Lubbock Police were called to Clapp Park, around 46th...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured after hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to an incident in the 7900 block of 4th street where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. PD confirms that one person was injured. The incident is being classified as a hit-and-run. The only description available of the vehicle is that it is white in color.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center

Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

