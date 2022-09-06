Read full article on original website
Boardman residents blast hotline with flood damage reports
It didn't take long after a pair of dumpsters were dropped off at the Boardman Government Center that neighbors started tossing in bags of water-logged clothing and carpeting, all ruined by Sunday's flooding.
Drought monitor: Conditions improve for many
For several weeks, parts of our viewing area have been categorized as experiencing abnormally dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated weekly, with new maps released each Thursday. These maps show areas experiencing drought conditions or close to entering drought conditions. The Sept. 8 update shows that part of the area is no longer considered abnormally dry.
Greene Twp. road to close for culvert work
GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – West Calla Road will see portions closed for culvert replacements starting next week. West Calla Road between Knauf Road and State Route 62 will be closed Sept. 12 to 13. A detour will be posted from Knauf Road to SR 62. West Calla Road...
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
Not everyone happy about Sheetz lowering diesel prices
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sheetz made a big announcement this week. The company dropped its diesel fuel prices until the end of the month. But as our 27 Investigates team found out, some people aren’t too happy about it. Trucks line up at the Sheetz off Route 46...
Boardman flood frustration: ‘We try to have nice stuff’
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman extrusion plant along Lake Park Road had to delay work Tuesday morning, following Sunday’s storm. It resumed operations on one press at 5 a.m. and its second at noon. Flooding peaked Sunday night in numerous places around Boardman. It filled basements and...
Flooding leaves parts of Boardman under water
Boardman township's administrator tells 21 News he will be asking the state for help after major flooding left parts of the township underwater Sunday. Jason Loree said there is major flooding throughout Boardman, and he's asking that people stay away from flooded areas and off the roads, as many have gathered to see the damage.
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Mercer County residents invited to Stuff the Bus at Hermitage Giant Eagle
Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (CFWMC) invites Mercer County residents to "Stuff the Bus" with non-perishable food items on Saturday. The Stuff the Bus event will take place Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Hermitage. CFWMC is inviting residents...
Mahoning County dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from East Side home
Nearly two dozen animals are in the care of Animal Charity of Ohio after being rescued Thursday afternoon.
Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic. Derrick McDowell, community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, calls them the front lines of our community. They are out every day doing revitalization and beautification projects throughout the city,...
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township
We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
Intersection to close in downtown Youngstown for crosswalk construction
More street closures are coming to downtown Youngstown. Beginning September 6th, the intersection of West Boardman Street and South Phelps will close so crews can add concrete crosswalks as a part of the ongoing SMART 2 Network construction project. The crosswalk project is expected to take three weeks to complete.
Fire destroys Youngstown duplex, displaces tenants
An officer had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
Two-alarm house fire sends smoke towering over Sharon
The state Fire Marshall is looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Sharon early Thursday. Smoke could be seen towering over the home on the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at just before 2 a.m. as flames raced through the home. A neighbor told...
Mahoning County milkweed collection effort underway to save monarch butterflies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County residents are encouraged to harvest milkweed seed pods as part of a statewide effort to establish habitats for the rapidly declining monarch butterfly. The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District office and its offices across the state are collecting the pods now...
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
Goodwill to open new store location in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Goodwill store location is coming to Niles. The new storefront will come to the Pine Tree Plaza, according to Youngstown Area Goodwill’s Facebook post. “While we are very motivated, the decision is recent, and we are in the early stages of planning,”...
