ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Neosho Schools Wildcat represented on NASCAR this weekend at Kansas Motor Speedway

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVuhv_0hkZlMUM00

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho, Mo. Wildcats will be represented at Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 with a special edition wrap on NASCAR Corey LaJoie’s #7.

The #7 car is sponsored in part by Circle B Diecast this weekend.  Neosho native Brent Powell owns Circle B Diecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4pJM_0hkZlMUM00

Neosho Chamber of Commerce President Lauri Lyerla tells us Powell is a Neosho graduate. Circle B Diecast is one of the largest suppliers of NASCAR Diecast in the U.S. they have warehousing in Neosho.

“We sell racing collectibles and apparel worldwide,” Powell tells us. “I always loved the black and gold and wanted to throw the wildcat and colors on the car. We sponsored this same car last year and ran a stroker ace tribute scheme.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Motor Speedway is Sunday at 2 p.m. click here for details on the race.

“We may be biased, but this is probably the best looking race car that the NASCAR Cup Series has ever seen, right? 😉

Huge thank you to Wildcat Brent Powell for this honor! Powell is the president of Circle B Diecast and the mastermind behind this sweet ride. Circle B partnered with Spire Motorsports to sponsor driver Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

‘When thinking of ideas for paint schemes this year, I wanted to run a tribute to the area I’ve always considered home,’ said Powell. ‘I hope both past and present students from Neosho are extremely proud when they see Corey’s car on the track. I can’t think of a better driver or team to represent the Wildcat Nation than Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports.’

“Everyone is very excited to see our Wildcat speeding around the track,’ said Jim Cummins, Superintendent of Neosho School District. ‘We never imagined a day when our school system would be represented in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Our entire district is very appreciative and will be cheering on the Circle B Diecast/Wildcat Nation car!’

The Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on USA Sunday, September 11 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 28th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 🏁🏎” — NEOSHO SCHOOLS

Circle B Diecast have sponsored other race teams, as seen on their social media. This is the first time they have featured the Wildcats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKZSM_0hkZlMUM00

Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an article.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Lions prepare for first road trip to Northeastern State

JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern prepares for their first road game of the year, facing Northeastern State on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Gibson, Thomas emerge as dangerous duo for Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin High School head football coach Curtis Jasper knew a year ago that he may have a new weapon on the way in sophomore wide receiver Davin Thomas. “We saw his track speed last spring, and he had a good freshman season. It was just a matter of the summer and seeing what he could do,” Jasper says of Thomas, “He proved early on in the summer that he belonged on the field.”
JOPLIN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
Neosho, MO
Sports
City
Neosho, MO
Four States Home Page

Webb City R-7 expansion includes athletic facilities

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The newest expansion to the Webb City School District is about ready to kick off operations. The newly renovated Special Services building sits on East Stadium Drive near the high school baseball field. The site will host some athletic facilities — including a concession stand and restrooms for baseball fans. But […]
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
SARCOXIE, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Aurora’s cross country runners shine at their own meet

On Sept. 1 Aurora High School hosted four different athletic events — a cross country meet, tennis match, volleyball match, and a softball game. In the annual Hot Dawg Invitational cross country meet, Aurora’s Drew Maves placed eighth overall for the girls. You need to login to view...
AURORA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Brent Powell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek issues apology for gameday experience issues during season opener

Arkansas kicked off the 3rd season of the Sam Pittman era with a 31-24 win over Cincinnati in Fayetteville on Sept. 3. However, the experience during the game for fans at Razorback Stadium was less than ideal, including getting into the venue. That prompted athletics director Hunter Yurachek to take to Twitter to post an apology over any issues fans may have faced.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin to close Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin announced this week the closure of Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road beginning September 6. City officials say they will close the road so crews can replace a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The sewer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Motor Speedway#Wildcats#Circle B Diecast#The Hollywood Casino 400#Spire Motorsports#Chevrolet
KOLR10 News

Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KTTS

3 Killed, 1 Hurt In McDonald County Crash

(KTTS News) — Three people are dead, and a fourth is in serious condition, after a crash in McDonald County. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by Kyler Johnson, 29, from Washburn went into the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 71 in Pineville and hit another car.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
DUQUESNE, PA
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10

OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
GROVE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy