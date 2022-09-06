Neosho Schools Wildcat represented on NASCAR this weekend at Kansas Motor Speedway

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho, Mo. Wildcats will be represented at Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 with a special edition wrap on NASCAR Corey LaJoie’s #7.

The #7 car is sponsored in part by Circle B Diecast this weekend. Neosho native Brent Powell owns Circle B Diecast.

Neosho Chamber of Commerce President Lauri Lyerla tells us Powell is a Neosho graduate. Circle B Diecast is one of the largest suppliers of NASCAR Diecast in the U.S. they have warehousing in Neosho.

“We sell racing collectibles and apparel worldwide,” Powell tells us. “I always loved the black and gold and wanted to throw the wildcat and colors on the car. We sponsored this same car last year and ran a stroker ace tribute scheme.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Motor Speedway is Sunday at 2 p.m. click here for details on the race.

“We may be biased, but this is probably the best looking race car that the NASCAR Cup Series has ever seen, right? 😉 Huge thank you to Wildcat Brent Powell for this honor! Powell is the president of Circle B Diecast and the mastermind behind this sweet ride. Circle B partnered with Spire Motorsports to sponsor driver Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway. ‘When thinking of ideas for paint schemes this year, I wanted to run a tribute to the area I’ve always considered home,’ said Powell. ‘I hope both past and present students from Neosho are extremely proud when they see Corey’s car on the track. I can’t think of a better driver or team to represent the Wildcat Nation than Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports.’ “Everyone is very excited to see our Wildcat speeding around the track,’ said Jim Cummins, Superintendent of Neosho School District. ‘We never imagined a day when our school system would be represented in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Our entire district is very appreciative and will be cheering on the Circle B Diecast/Wildcat Nation car!’ The Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on USA Sunday, September 11 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 28th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 🏁🏎” — NEOSHO SCHOOLS

Circle B Diecast have sponsored other race teams, as seen on their social media. This is the first time they have featured the Wildcats.

