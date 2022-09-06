[1] More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails – Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. The Menaul and I-25 location for a safe outdoor space will house up to 50 people. A second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria would provide room for up to 12 people. There are six more sits under city review which must meet several requirements before being approved, including a security plan.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO