VIDEO: Man escapes police custody in handcuffs
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officers have expressed frustrations about “catch and release,” when criminals are let out of jail shortly after they’re booked. But in this case, one man was able to let himself slip away from custody, escaping from a police station. Lapel video from New Mexico State Police officers last month […]
New Mexico police search for tiger, end up finding drugs, guns and cash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While executing a search warrant with the goal of locating an illegally owned tiger, New Mexico law enforcement officials came across a cache of drugs, guns, and cash. They also found an exotic animal — but not a tiger. On August 12, the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico Department of Game and […]
Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to […]
Family Dollar robbery suspect threatens employee with needle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a suspect they say robbed an Albuquerque dollar store with a needle. They say APD arrived at the Family Dollar at 6001 Lomas Blvd NE on July 23 in reference to the robbery. Police say the suspect threatened a store employee with a needle if […]
Sylvan Alcachupas to remain behind bars until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of killing the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria, will remain behind bars until trial after waving a detention hearing Thursday morning. Alcachupas refused to show up for his first court appearance last week. Prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion arguing that he remains a danger if released. Police […]
4 hurt, one seriously, after ambulance rollover in New Mexico
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that four people were injured when an ambulance rolled over on US Highway 70. One person was seriously hurt. The New Mexico State Police asked people to avoid the area for the crash around 5:40 p.m. MST on Tuesday. According to CCSO, of the […]
Mistrial declared for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Austin Crespin, accused in a 2020 murder, has been declared a mistrial. Crespin is one of two people accused in the murder of Jeffrey Baca near Central and Coal. Police say Crespin and Agatha Frost were part of a group that planned a robbery near Central and Coal in […]
Suspect in April 2021 Albuquerque murder to stay behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Domminick Mullen was in court Wednesday where Judge Courtney Weaks ordered him locked up until trial. Mullen is one of five people charged in connection to Ryan Saavedra Jr.’s murder in April 2021 at Westgate Heights Park. Police say Saavedra was lured to the...
KRQE Newsfeed: Sanctioned homeless camps, Camp Hope, Weekend rain, Water crisis, Free haircuts
[1] More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails – Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. The Menaul and I-25 location for a safe outdoor space will house up to 50 people. A second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria would provide room for up to 12 people. There are six more sits under city review which must meet several requirements before being approved, including a security plan.
Lawyers for Qiaunt Kelley question his competency in detention hearing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for Qiaunt Kelley, the man involved in a SWAT standoff that turned into a deadly housefire are questioning his competency. Thursday, the state was asking a judge to keep Kelley behind bars until trial, but before the hearing could get started, the defense raised issues about his competency. Officers were attempting […]
Arizona hazmat crash causes I-10 closure west of Lordsburg
LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – All westbound lanes of I-10 west of Lordsburg are closed due to a hazmat crash in Arizona, according to a tweet from New Mexico State Police. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 70. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and watch for emergency personnel. No...
Man arrested in New Mexico double homicide case
A suspect in a double homicide case in northwest Albuquerque has been arrested, according to authorities. Albuquerque police said 30-year-old John Ballejos was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. They said 31-year-old Daniel Humphrey and his 46-year-old...
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
Fugitive wanted in Arkansas captured in Eddy County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities in Eddy County say they caught a fugitive wanted in Arkansas. The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force says they tracked down 56-year-old Keith Miller Wednesday on a motorcycle near Highway 285 and the relief route in Eddy County. He’s facing charges in Arkansas for failing to register as a sex offender and […]
Police search for Albuquerque man accused of murdering girlfriend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in northeast Albuquerque. Police say 38-year-old Vicente Reyes shot and killed Misty Muniz during an argument near Candelaria and San Mateo Monday in May. A witness inside the home reportedly told police that Reyes claimed the gun “just went off.” The witness also […]
Former Rio Rancho city attorney passes
Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne when he was Rio Rancho’s city attorney (2004-08), was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha, Wisc., city administrator around 2000, died Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. After his...
Woman arrested in connection with young girl's death in eastern Arizona
SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft...
Cuban national sentenced for drug trafficking in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ali Godoy, 51, was sentenced to ten years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges. In April, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Albuquerque Police Department searched Godoy’s home and found 72 grams of fentanyl pills and more than 99 grams of meth in his bedroom. They also found a pistol that […]
NATIONAL – Law Enforcement Execute Search Warrant for Tiger, Find Aligator and Lots of Drugs
New Mexico – A search warrant was issued in search of an illegal possession of a tiger, but there was no tiger and lots of drugs. On August 12, Albuquerque Gun Violence Suppression Unit was assisting NM Game and Fish with a search warrant for the illegal possession of a tiger.
Police need help finding suspects & truck in storage damage, burglary case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police need your help identify a man, a woman and a white Chevy truck after several storage units were recently damaged in a burglary case. It’s unclear exactly when or where the burglary occurred, but APD says it was in the southeast area command. According to police, the two suspects are […]
