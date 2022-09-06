ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Man escapes police custody in handcuffs

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officers have expressed frustrations about “catch and release,” when criminals are let out of jail shortly after they’re booked. But in this case, one man was able to let himself slip away from custody, escaping from a police station. Lapel video from New Mexico State Police officers last month […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Chavez, NM
Los Lunas, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Los Lunas, NM
KRQE News 13

Sylvan Alcachupas to remain behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of killing the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria, will remain behind bars until trial after waving a detention hearing Thursday morning. Alcachupas refused to show up for his first court appearance last week. Prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion arguing that he remains a danger if released. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in April 2021 Albuquerque murder to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Domminick Mullen was in court Wednesday where Judge Courtney Weaks ordered him locked up until trial. Mullen is one of five people charged in connection to Ryan Saavedra Jr.’s murder in April 2021 at Westgate Heights Park. Police say Saavedra was lured to the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Shooting#Mobile Home#Texico#Krqe En Espa Ol
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Sanctioned homeless camps, Camp Hope, Weekend rain, Water crisis, Free haircuts

[1] More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails – Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. The Menaul and I-25 location for a safe outdoor space will house up to 50 people. A second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria would provide room for up to 12 people. There are six more sits under city review which must meet several requirements before being approved, including a security plan.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawyers for Qiaunt Kelley question his competency in detention hearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for Qiaunt Kelley, the man involved in a SWAT standoff that turned into a deadly housefire are questioning his competency. Thursday, the state was asking a judge to keep Kelley behind bars until trial, but before the hearing could get started, the defense raised issues about his competency. Officers were attempting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arizona hazmat crash causes I-10 closure west of Lordsburg

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – All westbound lanes of I-10 west of Lordsburg are closed due to a hazmat crash in Arizona, according to a tweet from New Mexico State Police. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 70. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and watch for emergency personnel. No...
LORDSBURG, NM
Fox News

Man arrested in New Mexico double homicide case

A suspect in a double homicide case in northwest Albuquerque has been arrested, according to authorities. Albuquerque police said 30-year-old John Ballejos was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. They said 31-year-old Daniel Humphrey and his 46-year-old...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Fugitive wanted in Arkansas captured in Eddy County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities in Eddy County say they caught a fugitive wanted in Arkansas. The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force says they tracked down 56-year-old Keith Miller Wednesday on a motorcycle near Highway 285 and the relief route in Eddy County. He’s facing charges in Arkansas for failing to register as a sex offender and […]
EDDY COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Police search for Albuquerque man accused of murdering girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in northeast Albuquerque. Police say 38-year-old Vicente Reyes shot and killed Misty Muniz during an argument near Candelaria and San Mateo Monday in May. A witness inside the home reportedly told police that Reyes claimed the gun “just went off.” The witness also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Former Rio Rancho city attorney passes

Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne when he was Rio Rancho’s city attorney (2004-08), was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha, Wisc., city administrator around 2000, died Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. After his...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Cuban national sentenced for drug trafficking in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ali Godoy, 51, was sentenced to ten years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges. In April, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Albuquerque Police Department searched Godoy’s home and found 72 grams of fentanyl pills and more than 99 grams of meth in his bedroom. They also found a pistol that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy