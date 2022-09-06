ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will officially begin. And with that, the fantasy football season begins. So, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1....
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t believe what Bills did to his former team

Odell Beckham Jr. sounded off about the NFL’s opening game Thursday night. Odell Beckham Jr., one of the NFL’s biggest stars to date, watched from the sidelines Thursday night as the AFC Championship runner-up Buffalo Bills went into So-Fi Stadium and dominated the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams in a 31-10 thrashing.
NFL
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
FOX Sports

Giants face royal challenge with Titans' Derrick Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale has faced Derrick Henry enough to know exactly why the two-time NFL rushing champ is nicknamed the King. “They call Derrick Henry the King because he’s on the Iron Throne for all you ‘Game of Thrones’ fans,” Martindale...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Season | Daily Betslip

The NFL season kicked off last night, but we still have a full slate of Week 1 games to get to on Sunday. All takes given are still pre-season takes, so Iain MacMillan and Donnavan Smoot gave their final bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. Iain said one of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Tampa Bay Buccaneer#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2

Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy