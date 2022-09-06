Read full article on original website
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will officially begin. And with that, the fantasy football season begins. So, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1....
Giants' Adoree' Jackson talks facing Titans, falling in love with football again
For the first time since he was cut by the team in 2020, New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson will be returning to face his old mates, the Tennessee Titans, in Nashville in Week 1 of the 2022 season. A former first-round pick of the Titans in 2017, Jackson...
49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Lamar Jackson bets on himself: What failed contract talks mean for him and Ravens
The Ravens and Lamar Jackson could not reach an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the 2022 season. Here’s what that means:. Jackson is essentially betting on himself moving forward. Lamar will make $23 million this season, and is expected to be franchise tagged next year,...
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t believe what Bills did to his former team
Odell Beckham Jr. sounded off about the NFL’s opening game Thursday night. Odell Beckham Jr., one of the NFL’s biggest stars to date, watched from the sidelines Thursday night as the AFC Championship runner-up Buffalo Bills went into So-Fi Stadium and dominated the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams in a 31-10 thrashing.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Fantasy managers are losing their minds over Cam Akers barely playing for Rams
Those who drafted Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers to their fantasy team were not happy to see Darrell Henderson get the majority of the carries to start the season opener. With the 2022 NFL season officially beginning on Sept. 8, that means it is also the beginning of...
Giants face royal challenge with Titans' Derrick Henry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale has faced Derrick Henry enough to know exactly why the two-time NFL rushing champ is nicknamed the King. “They call Derrick Henry the King because he’s on the Iron Throne for all you ‘Game of Thrones’ fans,” Martindale...
Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Season | Daily Betslip
The NFL season kicked off last night, but we still have a full slate of Week 1 games to get to on Sunday. All takes given are still pre-season takes, so Iain MacMillan and Donnavan Smoot gave their final bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. Iain said one of...
LeBron James can’t believe the Browns passed on Josh Allen, twice
NBA star and Akron native LeBron James cannot believe the Cleveland Browns passed on Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns had a chance to change the course of history, and draft not one, but two franchise cornerstones in 2018. Cleveland had two selections in the top-4, but somehow didn’t take the right quarterback.
Steelers Signing WR Jaquarii Roberson To Practice Squad, Releasing LB Hamilcar Rashed
The following is an updated list of Steelers practice squad players:. LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) Roberson, 24, went undrafted out of Wake Forest before catching on with the Cowboys. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts and has now landed with his second NFL team. During his four years...
John Rhys Plumlee age, high school, height: Everything you need to know about UCF QB
By transferring to UCF, John Rhys Plumlee can help the Knights put together one final great season before they make the jump up to the Power Five when they join the Big 12 in July. People might remember John Rhys Plumlee from his days at Ole Miss, but he now...
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
