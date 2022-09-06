ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Texas vs. Alabama: 5 key matchups NFL scouts are watching

If Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns are to have any chance at upsetting Nick Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide, running back Bijan Robinson will likely have to put on a performance that bolsters his NFL Draft résumé. Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State

Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
COLUMBUS, OH
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2

Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Arizona's Rondale Moore (undisclosed) not listed on Wednesday's Week 1 injury report

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (undisclosed) is not listed on Wednesday's Week One injury report against the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore is on track to suit up for Arizona's regular season opener after an undisclosed ailment held the Arizona wideout to side work recently. In a potential increased role...
