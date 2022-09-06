Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson absolutely torches Pete Carroll for letting his potential MVP season go up in flames
A new report reveals previously unknown details about the drama brewing between quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in 2019. All good things must come to an end, especially when it comes to elite quarterbacks. In today’s NFL, talented quarterbacks know what they command on the market....
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
Fantasy managers are losing their minds over Cam Akers barely playing for Rams
Those who drafted Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers to their fantasy team were not happy to see Darrell Henderson get the majority of the carries to start the season opener. With the 2022 NFL season officially beginning on Sept. 8, that means it is also the beginning of...
NFL・
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
FOX Sports
Texas vs. Alabama: 5 key matchups NFL scouts are watching
If Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns are to have any chance at upsetting Nick Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide, running back Bijan Robinson will likely have to put on a performance that bolsters his NFL Draft résumé. Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features...
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
Mike Elston Recaps D-Line Performance, Sack Party
Defensive line coach Mike Elston stepped into a tough job coming to U-M after losing guys like Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, but one week in and he's feeling pretty good about his group.
Yardbarker
Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State
Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
Two Florida State defensive linemen impress Senior Bowl Executive Director
The Seminoles defensive line was dominate at times in the win over LSU.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Rondale Moore (undisclosed) not listed on Wednesday's Week 1 injury report
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (undisclosed) is not listed on Wednesday's Week One injury report against the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore is on track to suit up for Arizona's regular season opener after an undisclosed ailment held the Arizona wideout to side work recently. In a potential increased role...
NFL・
Texas football fans are stupidly confident of beating Alabama, Nick Saban
Some Texas football fans have braved 95-degree heat to camp out for front row seats against Alabama, ready to “storm the field after beating Nick Saban.”. Rule No. 1 in college football is this: No, you do not actually want Bama. Rule No. 2 is this: Never, ever bet...
