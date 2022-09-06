ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Strong cold front this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Notable change in our weather will take place this weekend. It includes quite a cool down and a chance of showers. Today’s weather, however, will be quite familiar. Today, Friday, high clouds from Tropical Storm Kay in the Pacific will continue to stream overhead. Our...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Chance for thunderstorms this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warm until Sunday, low rain chance this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been another warm day on the South Plains, with upper 80s to low 90s today. It’ll be slightly warmer tomorrow, high near 92 in Lubbock. Like today, there will be plenty of sunshine. We are watching a cold front that will move across...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Game Day and weekend weather changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front, as noted in previous posts here, will bring a notable change in our weather this weekend. A weekend which includes a Game Day here at home. Before then, as noted in previous posts here, it’s steady as it goes. There will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 8th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Clear skies and light winds. High of 89°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 64°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow:. Sunny and dry. High of 91°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
RANSOM CANYON, TX
KCBD

Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished

As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Missy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix. Missy is shy and would do well with other dogs to build her confidence. But with some time and love should be your best friend! Missy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville. Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze

At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin airport power outage, causes Lubbock flight cancellation

AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday. One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith...
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Noon Notebook: Learn how to square dance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation is starting a new class for beginners Monday, Sept. 12. Square Dancing has been around for centuries, but many Lubbockites may not know that there’s a nice dance hall right here in town where you can learn.
LUBBOCK, TX

