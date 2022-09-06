Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Strong cold front this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Notable change in our weather will take place this weekend. It includes quite a cool down and a chance of showers. Today’s weather, however, will be quite familiar. Today, Friday, high clouds from Tropical Storm Kay in the Pacific will continue to stream overhead. Our...
KCBD
Chance for thunderstorms this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
KCBD
Warm until Sunday, low rain chance this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been another warm day on the South Plains, with upper 80s to low 90s today. It’ll be slightly warmer tomorrow, high near 92 in Lubbock. Like today, there will be plenty of sunshine. We are watching a cold front that will move across...
KCBD
Game Day and weekend weather changes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front, as noted in previous posts here, will bring a notable change in our weather this weekend. A weekend which includes a Game Day here at home. Before then, as noted in previous posts here, it’s steady as it goes. There will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Clear skies and light winds. High of 89°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 64°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow:. Sunny and dry. High of 91°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH....
KCBD
Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with you high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 9.
KCBD
Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished
As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
City of Lubbock Asks Citizens to Cut Tall Grass, Gets Mercilessly Dragged
The Facebook page for Lubbock's city government shared a post reminding residents to cut their grass now that everything has greened up from the recent rainfall. The comment section below their innocent reminder that vegetation of more than 8 inches is a no-no has everyone here at the station cracking up.
KCBD
Jones AT&T Stadium preparing for high temperatures during Saturday’s game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech takes on Houston in Jones AT&T Stadium at 3 p.m. on Saturday, a week after their season home opener. The Jones introduced a host of changes to try and shorten lines and speed up concessions last week; Robert Giovannetti with Texas Tech Athletics says they went smoothly.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Missy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix. Missy is shy and would do well with other dogs to build her confidence. But with some time and love should be your best friend! Missy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville. Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze
At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
fox34.com
Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
everythinglubbock.com
Austin airport power outage, causes Lubbock flight cancellation
AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday. One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith...
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Learn how to square dance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation is starting a new class for beginners Monday, Sept. 12. Square Dancing has been around for centuries, but many Lubbockites may not know that there’s a nice dance hall right here in town where you can learn.
Frenship ISD Employee Accused of Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake
Frenship ISD has placed a female employee on administrative leave pending an investigation after Facebook posts went viral of the woman "playing catch nude at Buffalo Springs Lake near the kid's playground." The accusations began on September 6th when Lorelei Shafer took to Facebook to accuse Jill Jaquess, the director...
Comments / 0