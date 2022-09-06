Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Should Tortorella's latest comments worry Flyers fans?
It kind of snuck up on us, but the Flyers' preseason starts in just over two weeks and the team is... well, uninspiring is probably the word you're searching for. The offseason was largely centered around a trade for pricey defenseman Tony DeAngelo and the drafting of rookie Cutter Gauthier, and obviously the addition of head coach John Tortorella.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Didn’t Improve Enough to Make the Playoffs
The Detroit Red Wings have had quite the offseason, improving their team’s future in the draft with the addition of prospects like Marco Kasper, Dmitri Buchelnikov, and Dylan James. However, they also significantly improved the present of the team with the extensive moves they made in free agency, adding difference makers at all positions with no acquisition cost. They even added a fresh face behind the bench in new head coach, Derek Lalonde.
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist trade tops New York Rangers storylines as training camp approaches
Labor Day has passed and the anticipation of New York Rangers hockey is starting to build as the rookie camp is just a week away. That will end with the Rangers rookies take on the Philadelphia Flyers rookies in a back-to-back set on September 16 and 17. Once complete, that will springboard in the big club’s training camp (official dates to be announced).
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rangers fan who sucker punched Lightning fan pleads guilty
The New York Rangers fan arrested for flooring a Tampa Bay Lightning fan with a sucker punch at Madison Square Garden pleaded guilty to a single charge of third-degree assault Wednesday in Manhattan. James Anastasio, 29, of Staten Island, was sentenced to an anger management program with 200 hours of...
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Yankees get more tough injury news at worst possible time
The Yankees injury woes just got worse with first baseman Anthony Rizzo heading to the injured list at the worst possible moment. New York was riding high in the first half of the season but they’ve come crashing back to earth since the All-Star Break. The Yankees have a...
Braves magic number, explained: Atlanta closes in on a playoff spot (UPDATED)
The Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL East. Just a half-game behind the team in Queens, NY, Atlanta could overtake them by the weekend. For now, here’s the Braves magic number to make the playoffs. The Braves have been red-hot since May, overcoming what...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
In just over a month’s time, the Calgary Flames will get set to host the reigning Stanley Cup Champions in the Colorado Avalanche for the first game of their 2022-23 season. While the summer has flown by, it hasn’t come without some major stress for the Flames organization and its entire fanbase, though as we near training camp, things are now looking very promising for this group.
Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires
Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
Henrik Lundqvist finally takes promised role with organization
When Henrik Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game of hockey after a heart condition that required surgery, it was a somber day. At the time, the New York Rangers told him that he had a place at the World’s Most Famous Arena but he wasn’t ready to take the job just yet.
NHL
Mailbag: Rangers division favorite, chances of Avalanche repeat
Here is the Sept. 7 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where do you see the New York Rangers finishing in the Metropolitan Division? -- @thewriteben. First place. The Rangers have the best goaltending in the division....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
St. Louis Blues’ Top 10 Prospects for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues don’t have a deep prospect pool due in large part to their high level of success at the NHL level for the past decade plus. They’re accustomed to picking late in the first round, or sometimes not at all due to trades – a method general manager Doug Armstrong has used often to the club’s advantage.
Yardbarker
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
ESPN announces broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NHL season
The details are out for the second year of ESPN’s NHL coverage, with more than 100 exclusive games across their affiliated networks and more than 1,000 available online through ESPN+. The broadcast season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the New York Rangers, before a Pacific Division battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report
Given the rash of injuries experienced by the Giants in training camp, their opening injury report is rather light.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
SHANE DOAN STEPPING BACK FROM HIS ROLE WITH ARIZONA COYOTES
Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman just broke the news that Shane Doan is stepping back from his role in the hockey operations department of the Arizona Coyotes organization. Doan is the franchise leader in pretty much everything, and he has held one role or another -- player, staff, or otherwise -- with the organization since he was drafted in 1995.
Red Wings honoring '97 and '98 Cup champs at two games in November
“It’s going to be great to see so many familiar faces back in Detroit for this special weekend, and I know our fans will be excited to look back on those memories with us.”
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Giants Add Roy Mbaeteka to Practice Squad
Roy Mbaeteka, the promising young offensive tackle discovered via Osi Umenyiora's Uprise Program, will continue his NFL journey with the Giants.
NFL・
FanSided
281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0