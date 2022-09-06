ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Should Tortorella's latest comments worry Flyers fans?

It kind of snuck up on us, but the Flyers' preseason starts in just over two weeks and the team is... well, uninspiring is probably the word you're searching for. The offseason was largely centered around a trade for pricey defenseman Tony DeAngelo and the drafting of rookie Cutter Gauthier, and obviously the addition of head coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Didn’t Improve Enough to Make the Playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings have had quite the offseason, improving their team’s future in the draft with the addition of prospects like Marco Kasper, Dmitri Buchelnikov, and Dylan James. However, they also significantly improved the present of the team with the extensive moves they made in free agency, adding difference makers at all positions with no acquisition cost. They even added a fresh face behind the bench in new head coach, Derek Lalonde.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Nils Lundkvist trade tops New York Rangers storylines as training camp approaches

Labor Day has passed and the anticipation of New York Rangers hockey is starting to build as the rookie camp is just a week away. That will end with the Rangers rookies take on the Philadelphia Flyers rookies in a back-to-back set on September 16 and 17. Once complete, that will springboard in the big club’s training camp (official dates to be announced).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Yankees get more tough injury news at worst possible time

The Yankees injury woes just got worse with first baseman Anthony Rizzo heading to the injured list at the worst possible moment. New York was riding high in the first half of the season but they’ve come crashing back to earth since the All-Star Break. The Yankees have a...
BRONX, NY
The Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season

In just over a month’s time, the Calgary Flames will get set to host the reigning Stanley Cup Champions in the Colorado Avalanche for the first game of their 2022-23 season. While the summer has flown by, it hasn’t come without some major stress for the Flames organization and its entire fanbase, though as we near training camp, things are now looking very promising for this group.
FanSided

Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires

Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
BRONX, NY
Mailbag: Rangers division favorite, chances of Avalanche repeat

Here is the Sept. 7 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where do you see the New York Rangers finishing in the Metropolitan Division? -- @thewriteben. First place. The Rangers have the best goaltending in the division....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues’ Top 10 Prospects for 2022-23

The St. Louis Blues don’t have a deep prospect pool due in large part to their high level of success at the NHL level for the past decade plus. They’re accustomed to picking late in the first round, or sometimes not at all due to trades – a method general manager Doug Armstrong has used often to the club’s advantage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems

The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

ESPN announces broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NHL season

The details are out for the second year of ESPN’s NHL coverage, with more than 100 exclusive games across their affiliated networks and more than 1,000 available online through ESPN+. The broadcast season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the New York Rangers, before a Pacific Division battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
markerzone.com

SHANE DOAN STEPPING BACK FROM HIS ROLE WITH ARIZONA COYOTES

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman just broke the news that Shane Doan is stepping back from his role in the hockey operations department of the Arizona Coyotes organization. Doan is the franchise leader in pretty much everything, and he has held one role or another -- player, staff, or otherwise -- with the organization since he was drafted in 1995.
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

