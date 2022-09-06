Read full article on original website
WOOD
Muskegon County prosecutor will handle voting tabulator investigation
The Muskegon County prosecutor will lead the investigation into possible voting machine tampering by a group that includes the Barry County sheriff. (Sept. 8, 2022)
WOOD
Burger King worker with broken jaw: Customer's self-defense claim 'sad'
Detectives in Wyoming are close to wrapping up their investigation into a weekend melee at a fast food restaurant that left two teenage employees injured. (Sept. 7, 2022)
WOOD
How to find out if the Justice Act covers you
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – David Carrier is our Estate Planning Expert and he usually joins us to talk about long term care and taxes but today we’re going to talk about a different topic that’s been getting a lot of attention recently. David joins us today...
WOOD
Mastodon unearthed in Kent Co. a ‘pretty rare’ find
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan researchers have solved a little more of the mystery surrounding a set of mastodon bones unearthed near the Kent-Newaygo county line. (Sept. 8, 2022)
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
WOOD
Muskegon Heights approves money to fix fire trucks
Muskegon Heights has approved spending to fix some of its fire department’s aging fleet, which is down to one working truck. (Sept. 6, 2022)
WOOD
Boy Scouts will host day-long salute to remember 9/11
This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Grand Rapids will commemorate the day with the community day of remembrance and scout salute at the plaza of the Gerald R. Ford presidential museum. (Sept. 7, 2022)
WOOD
Two new urgent care options in Grand Rapids
Wellcare Urgent Care has 2 locations in the Grand Rapids area. Kent County Prosecutor gives update on Burger King …. 9/11 Stair Climb Organizer talks about the event …. Firefighter discusses how donations from 9/11 memorial …. Algoma Township Firefighter reflects on 9/11 attacks. First year firefighter talks significance of...
WOOD
Get the best oncology & blood disease care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to go through but if you do get that diagnosis, you want to make sure you have the best possible treatment. Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers state-of-the-art care with a personal touch to treat a wide variety of oncology, blood diseases and disorders.
WOOD
Photos: West Michigan Labor Fest 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In celebration of Labor Day, the community gathered at Rosa Parks Circle for “West Michigan’s Labor Fest” on Monday, Sept. 5! The event, hosted in Downtown Grand Rapids, kicked off at 11 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. The event was free...
WOOD
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
WOOD
The Truth About Youth Vaping - A Community Conversation
The Kent County Health Department and Talk Sooner, along with Lakeshore Regional Entity and in partnership with Maranda, hosted "The Truth About Youth Vaping - A Community Conversation" at the Kent County Health Department building in Grand Rapids on Thursday. (Sept. 8, 2022)
WOOD
Fiesta Mexicana celebrates its 53rd anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Big things are happening this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids – it’s the 53rd Anniversary of the Mexican Festival!. So we’ve invited our friends from the festival in to talk about everything we can experience this Friday through Sunday! We talk to Luis and Erika from the Mexican Heritage Association of West Michigan plus one of the vendors, La Casa Azula Artesanias.
WOOD
Beach and Boating: September 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Labor Day weekend saw dense cloud cover and a few spotty showers. Luckily, summer is sticking around for at least one more weekend. Friday kicks off the weekend on a sunny, but slightly breezy note. Expect waves at 1 to 3 feet with winds from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A few beaches, especially north of Grand Haven, will likely fly yellow flags.
WOOD
Wellcare Urgent Care can help you 7 days a week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wellcare Urgent Care is a leading urgent care center serving Grand Rapids with 2 convenient locations and is known for providing the best medical coverage at affordable prices. Whether you need an X-ray, a sprain or strain looked at, a visit for cold & flu or even a sports physical, they have a team member ready to help you! They also are conveniently open from 7am until 11pm every day of the week.
WOOD
Photos: ‘KoalaPalooza’ at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Without a doubt, Labor Day parades and festivals are an exciting staple of the holiday. But this year, West Michiganders were able to add another fun event to their celebration itinerary. From Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, John Ball Zoo invited the community to attend “KoalaPalooza”!
WOOD
Fall 2022 Virtual Farm Tour Series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Milk Means More is encouraging teachers and students to go on a virtual field trip to a Michigan Dairy farm through their fall 2022 virtual farm tour series. Students will be able to see how a dairy farm works and all the hard work that farmers take in caring for their calves and cows, while producing milk for the community. This is just one of several ways Milk Means More helps educate our children about Michigan’s Dairy production.
WOOD
Catholic Central hopes inclusion program draws students
During the month of August, before schools were back in session around West Michigan, students going into their senior year at Catholic Central High School gathered for a retreat. The theme this year was “Cross the Bridge.” (Sept. 9, 2022)
WOOD
Doggone Fun with the West Michigan Whitecaps
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the dog days of summer come to a close the West Michigan Whitecaps are not quite ready to close the door on summer just yet. Tonight, they are having their 3rd and final dog day of the season at LMCU ballpark. Fans are encouraged to bring their well-behaved dogs out to the ballpark for a night full of fun and special dog themed promotions. There will even be pup cups for dogs sold at the concession stand. If you do not have a pet don’t worry, you can enjoy everyone else’s.
WOOD
The Right Place, Inc. rolls out plan to make Grand Rapids a tech hub
The Right Place, Inc. has revealed its 10-year plan to transform the greater Grand Rapids area into a major technology hub of the Midwest. (Sept. 6, 2022)
