IGN
Pokemon GO Deoxys Forms, Raid, and Shiny Guide
The Legendary Pokemon, Deoxys takes center stage in an upcoming Raid Day within Pokemon GO, with Shiny variants out there ready to add to your collection. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting date and time for the Raid Day, as well as what Deoxys variants there are, and the Shiny compensation makegood from Niantic.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drops Another Tease About Strange New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continues to tease the existence of an engine-like Pokemon. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming Pokemon games set in the Paldea region. The trailera showdown against Team Star revealed the three main storylines of the game, which include a showdown against Team Star, a group of school delinquents. Interestingly, battling Team Star will involve fighting waves of trainers and Pokemon before a final battle against a Team Star Boss and their Starmobile. The Starmobile actually factors into combat, with players having to defeat the Starmobile during the battle.
Get the New Pokémon Special-Edition Switch Before 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Release
It's been a big couple of years for Pokémon fans. Not only have players received multiple new games in the franchise (with yet another on the way), but players will also be able to show off their love of the franchise with a new special edition Nintendo Switch console.
What Does the Blue Background Mean in 'Pokémon GO'? It's Pretty Straightfoward
Though the mobile AR game has been out since 2016, those who aren't die-hard Pokémon fans are still getting into Pokémon GO. The game, which has brought together all eight of the currently available generations of Pokémon to one game, offers players countless ways to grow their Pokémon collection.
What’s it like to be a real-life Pokémon trainer?
Like many 90s kids, when I was 10 I dreamed of becoming a Pokémon Master. From car journeys spent craning my neck over a Game Boy screen while battling through Victory Road, to cranking the Pokémon album on my Discman, I was determined to be the very best. Life had other plans for me but, as I discovered on a sunny August weekend this year, for 5,000 dedicated competitors across the globe the dream is very much alive.
Psychic Spectacular Event for Pokemon GO: Tasks, Rewards, Dates
Here’s everything you need to know for the Psychic Spectacular Event in Pokemon GO
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
This Paper Mario-inspired indie looks like a GBA classic time forgot
Paper Animal RPG also channels Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, really bringing home the early aughts cute. There sure are a lot of those "wholesome" games out there, so much so that any prospective cutesy adventure has its work cut out setting itself apart with all the adorable frogs (opens in new tab) and spooky witches (opens in new tab) taking gaming by storm. Luckily for Paper Animal RPG (opens in new tab), its classic Game Boy Advance charm and gameplay really help it shine.
Fallout 76: How To Get The Mysterious Cave Code
After "Fallout 76" bombed in 2018, the game managed to enjoy something of a resurgence with the noteworthy 2020 release of the "Wastelanders" expansion. "Wastelanders" added NPCs and made other improvements to the formerly empty Appalachian landscape, eventually getting fans excited to play the game again. While it hasn't become a smash hit, the multiplayer prequel has come a long way from the mess it used to be, now sporting a solid story featuring background lore for the long-running franchise.
Android Central
Little Nightmares is coming to Android this winter
Little Nightmares has been announced for Android and iOS. As opposed to Very Little Nightmares, a grid-based platformer already available for mobile, Little Nightmares will be the same as the console and PC version of the game. Little Nightmares is expected to hit Android sometime in Winter 2022. During GameSpot's...
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Potentially Leaked
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. With the release date of Overwatch 2 officially on October 4, there is a new support hero that is supposed to be coming with it. Until recently all that was known about the hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko.
Pikmin 4: Will We Ever See The Sequel?
Nintendo released the original "Pikmin" for the GameCube back in 2001 to praise from critics and a positive response from gamers. Its cute art style, adorable creatures, and mix of real-time strategy gameplay won it a place in the hearts of fans and on lists of the best video games of all time. Since then, the series has seen two sequels which also received a warm reception, an AR mobile game from the developer of "Pokemon Go," and even branched onto Nintendo's handheld 3DS with "Hey! Pikmin."
A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters
If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
IGN
Gundam Evolution - Official Release Date and Season 1 Trailer
Watch the Season 1 trailer for upcoming online FPS, Gundam Evolution. Get a look at several classes' abilities and skills in action, including Unicorn Gundam, Mahiroo, and Zaku II. The trailer also announces that Gundam Evolution will launch on PC on September 22 and will release on PS5, Xbox Series...
ComicBook
Disney Dreamlight Valley Update to Fix Nintendo Switch Crashes and More Bugs
The free-to-play Disney life-sim and adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley from Gameloft in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games was released earlier this week in Early Access for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Anyone that has purchased a Founder's Pack Edition of the video game or that has an Xbox Game Pass membership can play it right now. And it looks like the first big update for the title is set to fix a number of issues next week.
Why modern English Pokemon booster boxes are dangerous investments
On Tuesday, we explored some examples of Pokemon cards that represent great deals in the current market as we move toward the close of 2022. You could also call them underrated. But what about the other side of the coin? How about the items that are actually on the opposite end of the spectrum and […] The post Why modern English Pokemon booster boxes are dangerous investments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Cell Max in New Key Art
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Cell back into the fold with a monstrous new makeover for its latest feature film, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown off a much better look at this new Cell Max in some cool new key art celebrating the movie's run through theaters! Dragon Ball Super released its first new anime entry in four long years, and much like the previous film, the new characters and events added some intriguing new potential paths for the future. But there were also some surprising returning faces too as Cell was brought back to the action at the movie's climax.
IGN
Foxhole: Inferno - Feature Overview Trailer
Foxhole launches into 1.0 on September 28, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what's coming with the game's Inferno update, which will bring player-built facilities, trains, new weapons, buildable transportation systems, and more to the massively multiplayer war game.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Blu-ray Details
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become a pivotal moment for Gohan and Piccolo, with the two Z-Fighters taking the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta. Becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, the latest Shonen movie will be coming to home video and a new release date has arrived online. Here's when fans looking to rock the dragon can expect to take home the movie featuring the Red Ribbon Army's major comeback to the Shonen series.
