Tequesta, FL

Commercial Observer

Deerfield Beach Shopping Center Sells for $17M

Reflecting ongoing demand for grocery-anchored shopping centers in South Florida, a plaza in Deerfield Beach attracted strong interest from suitors and changed hands for $17 million, The Shopping Center Group said this week. An affiliate of Investments Limited, a private fund based in Boca Raton, bought Palm Trails Plaza at...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

