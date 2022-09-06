Read full article on original website
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Xander Bogaerts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 9.1 FanDuel...
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batting eighth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 11.5 FanDuel points...
Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Cavan Biggio moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Rockies' Randal Grichuk batting fifth on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Garrett Hampson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Seby Zavala catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Zavala will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zavala for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
Curt Casali catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.2...
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
Victor Caratini catching for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Omar Narvaez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 12.8 FanDuel points...
Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fourth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Adolis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Nelson Velazquez batting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
