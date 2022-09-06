Read full article on original website
Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling are smashing stereotypes. Meghan, 41, welcomed the 43-year-old actress, writer and producer to the third episode of her Archetypespodcast Tuesday, titled "The Stigma of Singleton." The pair broke down the sexist definitions of "spinster" and "old maid," also addressing the age-old, gendered pressure for women to marry. During the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the jabs she navigated when her relationship with Prince Harry began.
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff has one talented toddler. The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair not only shares her looks but also her love of performing. Chatting about her kids—including son Luca Comrie, 10, and 17-month-old daughter Mae Bair—exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed why she thinks Banks will "definitely" join the entertainment industry in the future.
Watch: Meghan Markle & Mindy Kaling Talk Pressures of Being Single. Meghan Markle is ready for women to break away from certain stereotypes surrounding marriage. During the third episode of the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast, she shared with guest Mindy Kaling how people reacted to the news of her and Prince Harry's November 2017 engagement.
Mindy Kaling got very honest with Meghan Markle about single parenthood during a recent appearance on the podcast Archetypes. The star, who is mom to 4-year-old Katherine and 2-year-old Spencer, opened up about raising her children without a romantic partner. As a child, Kaling always expected to have a cookie cutter family dynamic when she entered adulthood. “I’m a highly traditional person, I came from a really happy nuclear family … I wanted that for myself, plus more,” she explained. “Growing up, I used to write in journals like, ‘I’m going to be married to a guy named Josh and we’re...
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Watch: Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series. Cheyenne Floyd feels lucky to be alive. On the Sept. 6 season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the MTV reality star and her fiancé Zach Davis opened up about a frightening car ride that they will never forget.
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary earlier this year. And the couple’s relationship seems to be going through. In fact, Toth just celebrated his birthday last month, and his wife paid him a touching tribute on social media. But despite Witherspoon and Toth’s unbreakable bond, there are still never-ending rumors regarding the couple’s alleged plans to file for divorce.
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
While Shia LaBeouf is addressing his personal controversies in the media, the actor has found himself cast in his next major film project.
Watch: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Makes Runway Debut in Paris. Perhaps this apple does fall far from the tree where it concerns tech. Eve Jobs—the daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs—shared her thoughts on the upcoming new iPhone by posting a meme to her Instagram Story. And it's safe to say Apple isn't quite selling Eve on their latest product.
