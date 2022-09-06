Read full article on original website
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Ozzie Guillen: White Sox would be better off with Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns
NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen believes the White Sox would be better off keeping Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns from the injured list – but he isn’t under any impression that will actually happen.
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will take over behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their division competitiors. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Riley Greene moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Zavala will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zavala for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cavan Biggio sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in center field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini catching for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Omar Narvaez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 12.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Raimel Tapia starting in right field. Tapia will bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 7.7...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wong will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Taylor Trammell batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Trammell will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trammell for 8.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hummel will catch for left-hander Tommy Henry on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Carson Kelly moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 8.0 FanDuel...
