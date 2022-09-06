ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Cavan Biggio moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.9 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino taking seat in Yankees' early game Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Trevino went 0-for-3 on Tuesday and he has just one hit in his last six games (five starts). Kyle Higashioka will catch for Domingo German in the early game Wednesday and hit eighth.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala catching for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Zavala will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zavala for 7.5 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will take over behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their division competitiors. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Curt Casali catching for Mariners on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.2...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Brewers on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Omar Narvaez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 12.8 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal batting eighth for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez batting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
SAN DIEGO, CA

