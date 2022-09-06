Read full article on original website
Weather Authority: Friday to be seasonable, sunny ahead of comfortable weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Friday is set to be a sunny and seasonable day in the Delaware Valley ahead of a weekend with comfortable conditions. FOX 29's Sue Serio says Hurricane Earl, which has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane, in the Atlantic Ocean is not set to hit the area, but it is causing rip currents along the shore.
Weather Authority: Wednesday to be cloudy, cool with spotty showers across area
PHILADELPHIA - After a day of heavy downpours in the Delaware Valley, rain will continue on Wednesday, but it won't be a washout. Some areas were hit with up to five inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours, which caused flooding and a tornado warning in parts of the area. Wednesday's...
Scattered rainfall to continue across Delaware Valley Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday night will bring some more scattered showers Tuesday afternoon and evening as the National Weather Service has allowed Flash Flood Watches for most of the area to expire early. After a wet morning, most of the heavy rain has moved on. However, you can expect more leftover...
Weather Authority: Labor Day Weekend ends with downpours, Flood Watch issued for region
PHILADELPHIA - Most of the Delaware Valley will wrap up the unofficial last weekend of summer under a Flood Watch as drenching downpours are set to soak the region Monday into Tuesday. The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Flood Watch for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and most of...
Heavy rain, flooding expected in the Delaware Valley Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several counties in the Delaware Valley. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
Clogged storm drains caused flooding and many accidents along Schuylkill Expressway
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday morning's heavy rain came in quickly, causing delays for commuters across the Delaware Valley, especially those stuck in floods along the Schuylkill Expressway. Delays along I-76 were so bad that many commuters are questioning why PennDOT wasn't prepared. "It was horrendous this morning it was pouring down...
Streets closed as crews working to repair water main break in Holmesburg amid heavy downpours
PHILADELPHIA - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Holmesburg that is causing flooding as heavy downpours move through the Delaware Valley. The 20-inch water main break was identified after it was reported on Cottman Avenue near Walker Street around 7 a.m. FOX 29's Steve Keeley was...
'She did have magical blue eyes': Philadelphia woman recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II
CHESTNUT HILL - People across the Delaware Valley are sharing stories of encounters with Queen Elizabeth and for one local couple, Her Majesty was a familiar face. "She was always tinier than one expected, but she did have those magical blue eyes and beautiful skin. She was something to behold," Jean Wedgewood, Lord Piers Wedgewood’s widow said.
Police: Local post office dropbox hit dozens of times by thieves looking for money, checks
CHELTENHAM, Pa. - On the same day Pennsylvania leaders met to raise concerns about rising crime against the postal service, authorities in one county warned residents to avoid a mailbox that's been struck by thefts dozens of times. The Cheltenham Township Police Department advised residents not to put mail with...
Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision
Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Local Wegmans’ Stores to End Plastic Bag Use
COLLEGEVILLE PA – The availability of single-use plastic grocery stores in all 18 Wegmans Food Markets Inc. stores within Pennsylvania, including those in Collegeville and King of Prussia, ends Sept. 22 (Thursday), the company said. Eliminating the bags at its Keystone State locations will complete what it called a company-wide transition during the past three years.
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September
NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
