ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Friday to be seasonable, sunny ahead of comfortable weekend

PHILADELPHIA - Friday is set to be a sunny and seasonable day in the Delaware Valley ahead of a weekend with comfortable conditions. FOX 29's Sue Serio says Hurricane Earl, which has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane, in the Atlantic Ocean is not set to hit the area, but it is causing rip currents along the shore.
ENVIRONMENT
fox29.com

Scattered rainfall to continue across Delaware Valley Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday night will bring some more scattered showers Tuesday afternoon and evening as the National Weather Service has allowed Flash Flood Watches for most of the area to expire early. After a wet morning, most of the heavy rain has moved on. However, you can expect more leftover...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
fox29.com

Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Weather Authority
WDEL 1150AM

Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision

Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
PIKE CREEK, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGMD Radio

Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.

The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
GEORGETOWN, DE
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Wegmans’ Stores to End Plastic Bag Use

COLLEGEVILLE PA – The availability of single-use plastic grocery stores in all 18 Wegmans Food Markets Inc. stores within Pennsylvania, including those in Collegeville and King of Prussia, ends Sept. 22 (Thursday), the company said. Eliminating the bags at its Keystone State locations will complete what it called a company-wide transition during the past three years.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September

NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy