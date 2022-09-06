Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 2: Best bets, why you should take Oklahoma
I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. We're already in Week 2 of the college football season. I hope all you bettors and fans out there are having fun so far. Last week, my Ducks didn't cover the plus-10 in the first half as...
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Mississippi State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven model
The Arizona Wildcats will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. Arizona is 1-0 overall and 0-0 at home, while MSU is 1-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. Arizona is coming off an impressive 38-20 win over San Diego State, while Mississippi State dominated Memphis 49-23. This matchup features standout quarterbacks on both sides, Jayden de Laura for Arizona, and Will Rogers for Mississippi State.
NBC Sports
No. 8 Notre Dame looks to finish strong against Marshall
After a recent history of blowout losses to elite teams, Notre Dame's 21-10 defeat Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State showed that the Irish can at least hang with a national championship contender. Saturday when No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) faces Marshall (1-0) for the first time ever, the Irish...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: ESPN's experts predict 9 Big Ten teams will play this postseason
Following an exciting Week 1 of college football action, experts around the country are updating their bowl projections. This week, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their postseason picks, and they included 9 Big Ten squads to go bowling. As you can see below, they both have Ohio...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1
The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
NBC Sports
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Eagles’ undrafted rookies open up about the moment their dreams came true
Josh Sills was in his hotel room when he got the call. When the undrafted offensive lineman from Oklahoma State found out he made the Eagles’ 53-man roster, he jumped around, he screamed, he laughed, he smiled. “I was over the moon ecstatic,” he said. Then he called...
ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 1
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game following Week 1, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season is underway, with Week 1 seeing a few surprises and some tradition powers flexing their muscles in their typical way,” wrote ESPN. “Georgia made a statement with its rout of Oregon, Alabama did its usual thing and Ohio State answered its top-five challenge by getting past Notre Dame.”
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Oregon's blowout loss to Georgia lands Ducks in first Bottom 25 of 2022 season
There's been a lot of media discussion about the recent decision to expand the College Football Playoff, but where was that talk last December? That's when The Bottom 25, the most innovative, forward-thinking college football ranking in existence, expanded its playoff to 12 schools. Why hasn't The Bottom 25 received the same kind of media blitz the College Football Playoff has?
CBS Sports
College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games Saturday in Week 2
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season brought us all the chaos and excitement one could hope to see with high-scoring affairs, upsets and preseason favorites making emphatic statements. We're now in full swing, and it's time to turn our attention to Week 2, which begins with one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season taking center stage to kick off the day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Dubs sign Robinson to non-guaranteed contract ahead of camp
Last week, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story involving the Warriors reportedly signing former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson to a one-year contract. Golden State made the move official Thursday, announcing the signing of the 25-year-old, and NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors insider Monte...
Comments / 0