ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Indiana Football Week 2: Meet the Idaho Vandals

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3TCZ_0hkZkArR00

Following a 23-20 win over Illinois in the season opener, the Indiana football team will host the Idaho Vandals at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It's time to meet the Vandals.

Indiana will look to build on its 1-0 start to the 2022 season on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET against the Idaho Vandals.

The Hoosiers' season-opening win was led by a game-winning drive by new starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, as well as four takeaways by the Indiana defense. Despite the victory, Indiana coach Tom Allen recognized the Hoosiers' struggles in Week 1, namely the run game, offensive line play and 23 missed tackles.

"Just got to get better," Allen said. "But it's a whole lot more enjoyable correcting these issues after a big conference win to start the season."

For the second consecutive season, Indiana will host Idaho. Last year, the Hoosiers won this matchup 56-14, but there are plenty of new faces on the Idaho roster in 2022. Let's meet Indiana's Week 2 opponent, the Idaho Vandals.

Week 1 Recap

Idaho started its 2022 campaign with a road trip to Pullman, Wash. to take on the Washington State Cougars of the Pac-12. The Vandals entered this game as 28.5-point underdogs, but proved to be no easy pushover.

Washington State approached the red zone on the opening drive, but running back Jaylen Jenkins fumbled the ball after crossing the first-down marker. Idaho was unable to capitalize on this turnover, but the Vandals forced another fumble on the following Washington State drive. And this time, defensive back Marcus Harris took it to the house for a 45-yard scoop-and-score touchdown to take the lead.

The first quarter concluded with Idaho on top 10-0, but Washington State rallied to tie the game at 10 at halftime. The Idaho offense struggled mightily throughout most of the second half, punting five times and failing to convert on fourth down twice in its first seven possessions.

Washington State scored 24 unanswered points to take a 14-point lead, but Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy led a touchdown drive with six minutes remaining to keep the Vandals in the game. Idaho drove all the way to the Washington State 28-yard line with a chance to tie the game and force overtime, but McCoy threw an interception with 12 seconds remaining.

Offensive Leaders

Quarterback Gevani McCoy is in his second season at Idaho after starting a pair of games for the Vandals as a true freshman. In 2021, McCoy completed 15-of-32 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Idaho lost 71-21 at Eastern Washington in McCoy's debut and fell 34-14 the following week against Montana.

In the Week 1 loss to Washington State, McCoy completed 21-of-32 attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. McCoy is a 6-foot, 175-pound redshirt freshman from Baldwin Hills, Calif.

The Vandals gave nine carries to both Anthony Woods and Roshaun Johnson last week. Woods went for 50 yards compared to Johnson's 19, and Aundre Carter added four carries for 14 yards. Woods is a true freshman, and Johnson is a sixth-year senior who carried the ball 91 times for 444 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

McCoy's go-to receiver in Week 1 was Jermaine Jackson, a 5-foot-7, 165-pound redshirt junior. Jackson hauled in six passes for 113 yards last week, and joined Idaho in 2021 after two seasons at the College of San Mateo. True freshman receiver Jordan Dwyer scored the Vandals' lone offensive touchdown against Washington State, and Hayden Hatten was second on the team with five receptions.

Defensive Leaders

Idaho kept things close against Washington State because of three takeaways. Marcus Harris' scoop-and-score touchdown gave the Vandals a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and Malakai Williams and Devante Keys recovered the other two fumbles.

Senior linebacker Fa'Avae Fa'Avae led Idaho with 11 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. Fa'Avae made 76 tackles in eight games for the Vandals last season, and transferred to Idaho after two years at Washington State.

Sophomore defensive backs Mathias Bertram and Tommy McCormick were second on the team with nine and six tackles, respectively. Redshirt senior linebacker Leo Tamba led the pass rush with 1.5 sacks, and USC transfer Juliano Falaniko was credited with the other half sack.

Coaching Staff

It's a new era of Idaho football with Jason Eck taking over. Eck spent the last six seasons at South Dakota State, where he made three semifinal appearances and reached the national championship game in 2021 as the offensive coordinator.

Before South Dakota State, Eck made stops at Montana State, Minnesota State, Western Illinois, Hampton, Ball State and Winona State. Eck's first coaching job came in 2004 when he was hired as the offensive line coach at Idaho, and now he takes over as the head coach.

Eck played offensive line on the 1998 Wisconsin Badgers football team that won the Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl. He served as a graduate assistant from 2000 to 2002 on Barry Alvarez's staff at Wisconsin.

Offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich were part of the South Dakota State coaching staff last year, and made the transition to Idaho alongside Eck.

Related stories on Indiana football:

  • BEAU ROBBINS' PATIENCE PAYS OFF: Indiana defensive end Beau Robbins was forced to be patient during his first three years as a Hoosier, but after steady commitment in the weight room, to his diet and on the practice field, he came through with a crucial sack on Illinois' final drive to help Indiana start the 2022 season with a 23-20 win. CLICK HERE
  • FROM JUNIOR COLLEGE TO THE BIG TEN: After transferring from Trinity Valley Community College to Indiana this offseason, Cam Camper made an immediate impact for the Hoosiers on Friday night, posting 11 receptions for 156 yards in the 23-20 win over Illinois. CLICK HERE
  • BEDFORD OUT FOR YEAR WITH TORN ACL: Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Monday that senior starting right tackle Matthew Bedford will miss the remainder of the 2022 Indiana football season with a torn ACL. West Texas A&M transfer Parker Hanna will start next week. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
HoosiersNow

How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Idaho on Saturday

Indiana football hosts the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. for a Week 2 matchup. The Hoosiers are coming off a 23-20 win over Illinois in Week 1, and Idaho kept things close at Washington State in a 24-17 loss. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Why your mascot sucks: Washington State University

Next up in our string of fresh mascot hate is Washington State (hey that rhymed). Washington State refers to itself as the Cougars and apparently has a hard time keeping tabs on its stuff. Origins. Everyone knows Washington State University as the Cougars. However, WSU originally went by some other...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Indiana Football
State
Idaho State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Moscow, ID
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
1077 WRKR

College Football Fans Misspell Indiana

Look, we have had trouble with some subjects in school and some of us still have trouble with certain subjects after graduating. I can remember stressing through history and science tests during school or watching others have meltdowns while taking math tests or writing an essay. Nonetheless, we all overcame our struggles and made it through.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Jermaine Jackson
spotonidaho.com

University of Idaho student arrested for making bomb threat

Moscow Police arrested a University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media. The Lewiston Tribune reports 18-year-old Will Schimmelman was booked into the Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony....
MOSCOW, ID
in.gov

More Trees are Planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Hauled Away; and Traffic Calming Comes to Crestmont

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

Morgan County's Busiest Weekend?

We all have those weekends. You know the ones - when there's so much going on you just don't know how you'll get to everything? Morgan County has that problem every year in mid-September. Did I say problem? Well, I wouldn't really call it a problem... more like a fun opportunity for you to explore the entire county, visiting multiple fun fall festivals and events along the way!
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Idaho Vandals#Pac 12#Washington State#Fumb
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadtirement.com

New home for an old bridge

By 1870 Shelby County Indiana had 154 miles of new gravel roads. It was time for the county to start building bridges at principle crossings of rivers. By 1880 there were 10 “substantial and elegant” iron bridges with additional bridges planned each year thereafter. The bridge’s new home,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
KXLY

Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy