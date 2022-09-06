ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba Two Kings Casino Opens Onsite Sportsbook Ahead Of Football Season

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino is bringing sports wagering to greater Charlotte and a new option for sports bettors in the Carolinas. Officials say the temporary casino now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino Sportsbook, agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: "Live Action" is the new "Late Night"

We may not have an ACC schedule yet — seriously, guys, the season begins soon — but we know when the UNC coaches and players will appear on the court with the public for the first time. On Tuesday, UNC announced the events for their first live practice...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

NC man plans vacation after $500,000 big spin win

DUNN, N.C. (WGHP) — Darrell Riley, of Cerro Gordo, had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event, and the wheel landed on a $500,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I never imagined winning a half-million dollars,” Riley said. Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker, […]
DUNN, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Wildcats complete sweep of non-conference county foes

MOORESVILLE – Chomp, chomp, chomp. Lake Norman High’s football team continues to feast on a buffet line of fellow in-Iredell County, non-conference culinary competition. The Wildcats (3-0) remained unbeaten following a thorough, 35-14 taming of Statesville Sept. 2. The outcome, hardly in doubt throughout, allowed Lake Norman to guarantee the owning of a winning overall record when it starts Greater Metro 4 conference play while also assuring the Cats of a better than break-even mark in the season’s scheduled games against Iredell counterparts. LNHS previously collected easy wins over both West Iredell and North Iredell via shutouts, and is on tap to take on both South Iredell as well as arch-rival Mooresville in conference battles.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
carolinablitz.com

What's Next for Central & A&T after the Aggie-Eagle Classic?

For the first time since 2016, The Eagles from North Carolina Central University defeated the Aggies of North Carolina A&T 28-13. The Eagles were efficient when they needed to be and capitalized on mistakes from A&T. Central won despite A&T out gaining the Eagles 357-269. So, what was the difference in the game? Here are 3 reasons why Central won and A&T lost.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Fox News

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
modernsalon.com

Tone McGill: Master Barber Sets the Stage for His Next Chapter

For more than 20 years, master barber Tone McGill has “set the tone” and trends in the hair industry and taught many barbering education classes across the country. During his hair sessions, he would ask attendees, “What is the crazy idea that makes you laugh saying it out loud? That is your destiny.” McGill would disclose his was “being the next Denzel Washington” which certainly got a laugh, but McGill was announcing his intentions to the universe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte's 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC

