Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba Two Kings Casino Opens Onsite Sportsbook Ahead Of Football Season
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino is bringing sports wagering to greater Charlotte and a new option for sports bettors in the Carolinas. Officials say the temporary casino now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino Sportsbook, agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.
All aboard NC’s ‘football train,’ which will again go to Charlotte for Panthers games
The trains are available for each 1 p.m. home game, starting with this Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: “Live Action” is the new “Late Night”
We may not have an ACC schedule yet — seriously, guys, the season begins soon — but we know when the UNC coaches and players will appear on the court with the public for the first time. On Tuesday, UNC announced the events for their first live practice...
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
"I always like buying the new tickets when they come out."
2023 NASCAR All-Star Race could be coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The NASCAR All-Star Race could be coming back to North Carolina. On Wednesday, The Athletic and sources close to WCNC Charlotte said that NASCAR is planning to host the 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The news will be announced at a press conference...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
Versatile Charlotte RB hears from Clemson, plans to visit this weekend
A talented and versatile running back from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley plans to attend Clemson’s home opener against Furman on (...)
G.R.I.T.S. food truck snags top prize at Duke’s Mayo Classic event
CHARLOTTE — A food truck that hit the road in Charlotte a little over a year ago just got a big boost as part of the weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic festivities. G.R.I.T.S. CLT took the top prize of $6,000 in a food-truck battle highlighting local, Black-owned businesses.
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
NC man plans vacation after $500,000 big spin win
DUNN, N.C. (WGHP) — Darrell Riley, of Cerro Gordo, had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event, and the wheel landed on a $500,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I never imagined winning a half-million dollars,” Riley said. Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker, […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Wildcats complete sweep of non-conference county foes
MOORESVILLE – Chomp, chomp, chomp. Lake Norman High’s football team continues to feast on a buffet line of fellow in-Iredell County, non-conference culinary competition. The Wildcats (3-0) remained unbeaten following a thorough, 35-14 taming of Statesville Sept. 2. The outcome, hardly in doubt throughout, allowed Lake Norman to guarantee the owning of a winning overall record when it starts Greater Metro 4 conference play while also assuring the Cats of a better than break-even mark in the season’s scheduled games against Iredell counterparts. LNHS previously collected easy wins over both West Iredell and North Iredell via shutouts, and is on tap to take on both South Iredell as well as arch-rival Mooresville in conference battles.
carolinablitz.com
What’s Next for Central & A&T after the Aggie-Eagle Classic?
For the first time since 2016, The Eagles from North Carolina Central University defeated the Aggies of North Carolina A&T 28-13. The Eagles were efficient when they needed to be and capitalized on mistakes from A&T. Central won despite A&T out gaining the Eagles 357-269. So, what was the difference in the game? Here are 3 reasons why Central won and A&T lost.
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
Taylorsville Times
Jay Mayes: music promoter, manager, and barber, too
It’s a story of second chances and helping the next generation. That’s the story of Taylorsville native Jay Mayes, 49, who is a barber as well as a music promoter and manager for several artists. Jay, like his father before him, cuts hair. He is the son of...
modernsalon.com
Tone McGill: Master Barber Sets the Stage for His Next Chapter
For more than 20 years, master barber Tone McGill has “set the tone” and trends in the hair industry and taught many barbering education classes across the country. During his hair sessions, he would ask attendees, “What is the crazy idea that makes you laugh saying it out loud? That is your destiny.” McGill would disclose his was “being the next Denzel Washington” which certainly got a laugh, but McGill was announcing his intentions to the universe.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
