MOORESVILLE – Chomp, chomp, chomp. Lake Norman High’s football team continues to feast on a buffet line of fellow in-Iredell County, non-conference culinary competition. The Wildcats (3-0) remained unbeaten following a thorough, 35-14 taming of Statesville Sept. 2. The outcome, hardly in doubt throughout, allowed Lake Norman to guarantee the owning of a winning overall record when it starts Greater Metro 4 conference play while also assuring the Cats of a better than break-even mark in the season’s scheduled games against Iredell counterparts. LNHS previously collected easy wins over both West Iredell and North Iredell via shutouts, and is on tap to take on both South Iredell as well as arch-rival Mooresville in conference battles.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO