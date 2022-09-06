ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh Valley Projects to Receive $3.85 Million From ‘Historic’ State Recreation, Conservation Funding | WDIY Local News

By WDIY
wdiy.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Green Space Planned for Site of Former Palmerton Hospital

St. Luke’s University Health Network has announced that it plans to develop a public green space on the site of a former hospital building in Carbon County. In a news release late last month, SLUHN said it the outdoor area “will enhance downtown Palmerton at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital, following demolition of the hospital building in the fall.”
PALMERTON, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
South Whitehall Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Police Department to apply for almost $18K grant for upgrades

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Police Department could be getting some upgraded equipment if a grant gets the support of Bethlehem City Council. Prior to council's regular agenda items Tuesday night, a hearing was held to accept public comment on the proposed use of an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $17,894 for the Bethlehem Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely

(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries

Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much has it rained during our rare recent soaker?

The possibility of showers remains in the forecast for Wednesday in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, the National Weather Service says. Between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of precipitation may fall on a cool day with a projected high of 71 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal, the weather service said. The chance of rain is 50%, the weather service said.
ENVIRONMENT
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program

New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Fairview Park#Natural Resources#Skate Park#Wdiy#Lions Community Field#The Gall Farm Preserve#Bethlehem
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy