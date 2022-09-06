Lehigh Valley Projects to Receive $3.85 Million From ‘Historic’ State Recreation, Conservation Funding | WDIY Local News

Read full article on original website
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Green Space Planned for Site of Former Palmerton Hospital
St. Luke’s University Health Network has announced that it plans to develop a public green space on the site of a former hospital building in Carbon County. In a news release late last month, SLUHN said it the outdoor area “will enhance downtown Palmerton at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital, following demolition of the hospital building in the fall.”
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
$500K winning lottery ticket sold at Lehigh County convenience store
Lehigh County has quite the lucky Quick Stop Mini Mart. The convenience store, located at 1917 Walbert Ave. in Allentown, sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won $500,000 on Thursday. The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 3-14-15-29-34-45, according to a news release from the lottery. The...
Have an unwanted gun and need grocery money? Northampton County hosting buyback.
Northampton County is hosting a gun buyback next month, District Attorney Terry Houck’s office announced. It’s no questions asked, so participants don’t have to live in the county. The county DA’s office is offering the program in an effort to reduce violence, in partnership with the Bethlehem...
Bethlehem Police Department to apply for almost $18K grant for upgrades
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Police Department could be getting some upgraded equipment if a grant gets the support of Bethlehem City Council. Prior to council's regular agenda items Tuesday night, a hearing was held to accept public comment on the proposed use of an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $17,894 for the Bethlehem Police Department.
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely
(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries
Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much has it rained during our rare recent soaker?
The possibility of showers remains in the forecast for Wednesday in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, the National Weather Service says. Between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of precipitation may fall on a cool day with a projected high of 71 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal, the weather service said. The chance of rain is 50%, the weather service said.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program
New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
Proposed 'Skyline West' apartment building on West Broad clears hurdle with Bethlehem historic board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic and Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness of a multi-family residential building with a parking deck. The Skyline West project is proposed for 143 W. Broad Street and offered by developer Dennis Benner, who is working on the...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644.
Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year
Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
State invests more than $3.16 million to protect 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced that it has protected 18 farms in the state. The state plans to invest more than $3.16 million to protect 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties -- Berks, Centre, Chester, Erie, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The state said...
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
