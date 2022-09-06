Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch
Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
dailyhodl.com
$42,000,000,000 Alternative Investment Firm Hires Crypto Guru To Head First Blockchain Fund
Leading alternative investment firm Investcorp has appointed former executive of digital bank ING Hervé François as the new lead of the firm’s inaugural blockchain-focused fund. François says that he has joined Investcorp as a new partner after his resignation from ING last month, where he was the...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Auditing Giant KPMG Predicts What’s Coming for Crypto and Blockchain in Second Half of 2022
A new report by global auditing giant KPMG predicts an upcoming slowdown in crypto investments during the second half of 2022. According to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H1’22 report, the crypto markets will continue to face challenges in the second half of the year, which should decelerate investor sentiment.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called the May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says ‘Now Is the Time’ To Flip Bullish on BTC
The digital assets analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the time is right to purchase the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,100 Twitter followers that BTC is in a “full test” of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model. “It may...
Wall Street is throwing billions at tech projects from quantum computing to augmented reality. Here are 10 of the most ambitious projects from firms like JPMorgan to Vanguard.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. The speed at which technology is changing every Wall Streeter's job is dizzying. Stockpiles of data have enabled firms from banks to hedge funds to share, process, and store information. But knowing when to use that information and package it in a way that is best for employees and clients is the big challenge.
coingeek.com
Grab your popcorn, Ethereum is about to do ‘The Merge’
The Ethereum network, which carries up to 70% of the world’s decentralized finance (DeFi) traffic, is just days away from transitioning to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This event is known as the “Merge” and moves away from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which Ethereum has used to process transactions since it went live in July 2015. On top of the technical challenges of altering the base protocol mid-stream, Ethereum also faces a challenge with economic incentives: PoW miners about to become redundant may revolt and launch a contentious hard fork when “The Merge” is triggered between September 10 and 20, 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Here Are the Top 10 US States Most Interested in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH): New CoinGecko Study
A new study by cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko is revealing the top 10 states in the US searching for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the most on the website. The study examines the two leading crypto assets’ web traffic on CoinGecko between May 2nd and August 21st and reveals that the highest interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum was in California followed by Illinois and New York in second and third positions, respectively.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Moves 3.37 Trillion Token Stash
A mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) whale has moved its 3.37 trillion token stash in a large transaction that has caught the attention of the SHIBArmy for its size. It isn’t known what entity is behind the transaction. Analysis from the Ethereum blockchain’s data shows that the 3.37 trillion $SHIB...
dailyhodl.com
Former Deutsche Bank Executive and Ex-OCC Chief Says Crypto Firms Stealing Banks’ Turf: Report
The former head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) during the Clinton administration reportedly says that crypto firms competing with banks currently have the advantage. According to a new report by Bloomberg, former Deutsche Bank executive Eugene Ludwig says that crypto firms are barging into territories...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
‘The Crypto Invaders Have Arrived’: Crypto’s Intermingling With TradFi
CoinDesk reporter Cameron Thompson’s piece, “A Crypto Bro Walked Into a Wall Street Bar, and It Went Just Fine,” details the physical intermingling of both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) industry professionals at a networking event. Thompson joins “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson as the...
dailyhodl.com
One Catalyst Could Trigger ‘Massive’ Rallies for Ethereum and Crypto This Month, According to Analyst – And It’s Not the Merge
A popular crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) and the crypto markets could ignite sharp rallies this month regardless of what happens in the highly anticipated merge. In a new strategy session, Cred highlights that the merge is scheduled to happen on the same day (September 13th) that the latest inflation data is released.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Trading at a Discount, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s What Could Fuel BTC Recovery
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks Bitcoin (BTC) is trading for less than it should be. McGlone says in a new report that he views Bitcoin as akin to internet stocks in 2001-2002. “Our graphic shows Bitcoin consolidating at the steepest-ever discount to its 100-week moving average. What’s...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Significant Opportunity Has Arrived for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto Markets
A popular crypto analyst is giving his latest outlook on leading digital assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), one mid-cap altcoin and the crypto markets overall. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 626,000 Twitter followers that BTC needs to find support above $19,500 to spark a rally.
dailyhodl.com
Here Are Two Use Cases for Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), According to Its Co-Founder Mance Harmon
The co-founder of a leading Ethereum (ETH) rival is making the case for his blockchain as the crypto bear market continues. In a new interview with The Wolf of All Streets, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) co-founder Mance Harmon lays out two use cases for the layer-1 blockchain, starting with law firm DLA Piper’s TOKO, a platform aiming to make raising capital more efficient.
Investopedia
Crypto ATM
Crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) are stand-alone electronic kiosks that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrency in exchange for cash or with a debit card. All crypto ATMs sell Bitcoin, while some also offer other cryptocurrencies as well. Not all crypto ATMs allow the sale of crypto, as some are limited to purchases only.
