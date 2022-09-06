ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch

Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
Wall Street is throwing billions at tech projects from quantum computing to augmented reality. Here are 10 of the most ambitious projects from firms like JPMorgan to Vanguard.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. The speed at which technology is changing every Wall Streeter's job is dizzying. Stockpiles of data have enabled firms from banks to hedge funds to share, process, and store information. But knowing when to use that information and package it in a way that is best for employees and clients is the big challenge.
Grab your popcorn, Ethereum is about to do ‘The Merge’

The Ethereum network, which carries up to 70% of the world’s decentralized finance (DeFi) traffic, is just days away from transitioning to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This event is known as the “Merge” and moves away from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which Ethereum has used to process transactions since it went live in July 2015. On top of the technical challenges of altering the base protocol mid-stream, Ethereum also faces a challenge with economic incentives: PoW miners about to become redundant may revolt and launch a contentious hard fork when “The Merge” is triggered between September 10 and 20, 2022.
Here Are the Top 10 US States Most Interested in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH): New CoinGecko Study

A new study by cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko is revealing the top 10 states in the US searching for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the most on the website. The study examines the two leading crypto assets’ web traffic on CoinGecko between May 2nd and August 21st and reveals that the highest interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum was in California followed by Illinois and New York in second and third positions, respectively.
‘The Crypto Invaders Have Arrived’: Crypto’s Intermingling With TradFi

CoinDesk reporter Cameron Thompson’s piece, “A Crypto Bro Walked Into a Wall Street Bar, and It Went Just Fine,” details the physical intermingling of both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) industry professionals at a networking event. Thompson joins “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson as the...
One Catalyst Could Trigger ‘Massive’ Rallies for Ethereum and Crypto This Month, According to Analyst – And It’s Not the Merge

A popular crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) and the crypto markets could ignite sharp rallies this month regardless of what happens in the highly anticipated merge. In a new strategy session, Cred highlights that the merge is scheduled to happen on the same day (September 13th) that the latest inflation data is released.
Here Are Two Use Cases for Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), According to Its Co-Founder Mance Harmon

The co-founder of a leading Ethereum (ETH) rival is making the case for his blockchain as the crypto bear market continues. In a new interview with The Wolf of All Streets, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) co-founder Mance Harmon lays out two use cases for the layer-1 blockchain, starting with law firm DLA Piper’s TOKO, a platform aiming to make raising capital more efficient.
Crypto ATM

Crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) are stand-alone electronic kiosks that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrency in exchange for cash or with a debit card. All crypto ATMs sell Bitcoin, while some also offer other cryptocurrencies as well. Not all crypto ATMs allow the sale of crypto, as some are limited to purchases only.
