LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
wuft.org
Flash flood risk is increasing as tropical moisture surges into Florida
A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and northern Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
wtxl.com
Excessive moisture on the way Friday
TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
WCTV
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend. The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall. According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Sheriff Wayne Padgett is...
NBC Miami
Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely
South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
WCTV
Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 6, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Just a few showers and storms today, and just a few again tomorrow. Still plenty of heat though with low to mid 90s. Rain...
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898
We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday’s rain odds will be the highest of the Labor Day weekend, but drier air that’s anticipated to move into the region will help to lower the rain chances starting Monday. Highs will be near 90 Sunday with lows in the 70s, but high temperatures will creep into the lower to mid 90s by Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the slight category on Tuesday (30%), but increase to 40% Wednesday.
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
Florida citrus acres getting squeezed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As they prepare for the 2022-2023 season, Florida citrus growers are using 32,046 fewer acres than during the past season and about half of what was used two decades ago, according to a federal report. With the industry coming off perhaps its least-productive season in eight...
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County farmers faced with crop damage in the wake of high rain fall this harvest season
This year has seen extraordinary levels of rainfall in recent months, with flash floods in north Georgia this week being just one symptom. As for Bainbridge and Decatur County, the increased rain has been causing problems for local farmers as harvest season rolls in. Last year, from January 1 to September 5, the area had receiver 31.22 inches of rain. This year, within the same time frame, 40.67 inches have fallen. Nine extra inches, most of that within the last month.
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
allongeorgia.com
CONSUMER ALERT: AG Carr and Commissioner King Warn Northwest Georgians of Home Repair Fraud and Price Gouging in Wake of Severe Flooding
Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are warning consumers whose homes were damaged by the recent flooding in northwest Georgia to be on the lookout for home repair fraud and price gouging. “With scammers ready to prey on vulnerable storm victims, we want to ensure that Georgians...
WCTV
Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
