UV Cavalier Daily
Previewing Virginia women’s golf for the 2022-2023 season
Virginia women’s golf will start their season Monday, as the No. 10 Cavaliers look to compete against the best the sport has to offer during their year-round season. Coach Ria Scott released the 2022-23 schedule in late July, which includes eight regular season events and a trip to Mexico for the Guadalajara Country Club Collegiate Invitational.
UV Cavalier Daily
Men’s soccer falls to No. 9 Maryland 6-1
In the fourth edition of the “Battle for the DMV,” Maryland proved to be the stronger side, overpowering Virginia 6-1 Monday night. The Cavaliers (2-2-0, 0-0-0 ACC) faced their toughest test of the season so far and were overwhelmed by the Terrapins’ (2-1-1, 0-0-0 Big Ten) attacking prowess and high press.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 5 Virginia women's soccer shuts out No. 23 Memphis for its sixth consecutive victory
In front of 1,508 fans Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium, the Cavaliers faced their second ranked opponent of the year as they matched up against No. 23 Memphis. Both defenses were on their A-game in the first half, but the Cavaliers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) were able to break open the game against the Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) in the second half, leading to a 5-0 victory.
UV Cavalier Daily
Living fourth year by these four lessons
The start of this academic year marked something bigger for me than it has in years past — it marked the beginning of my fourth year. I will be honest in saying that it feels rather surreal that I am in my last year of college. My first three years at the University went by much faster than I could have ever imagined.
UV Cavalier Daily
ROBBINS: Do not simplify the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers to being “Instaworthy”
Last week, the official University Instagram account posted a series of photos titled “Top Instaworthy Spots on Grounds” which has since been deleted. The series included spots like the Rotunda and Scott Stadium, encouraging students to participate in a photo scavenger hunt for a “chance to win a gift basket filled with U.Va. merch.” One slide stood out from the rest — the third “Instaworthy” site mentioned was the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers. Dedicated last spring, the Memorial is designed to honor the more than 4,000 enslaved laborers who built the University. As many have already noted through social media, to label the Memorial as “Instaworthy” and reduce it to an aesthetic object positioned to garner likes both ignores and disrespects the history and meaning behind the Memorial.
UV Cavalier Daily
Top 10 reasons to love the beginning of the semester
Going back to school can be scary and overwhelming, but it can also be invigorating and inspiring. Despite the often intimidating nature of starting classes, there are so many reasons to be grateful for the opportunity to start a new semester at the University. 1. Establishing a new morning routine.
UV Cavalier Daily
Student Council representative body speaks out against response to vandalism of OAAA, demands free COVID-19 testing
Student Council’s representative body addressed recent decisions and communications coming from the University through legislation passed during Tuesday’s general body meeting. The first resolution called for a reinstatement of free COVID-19 rapid tests and a second denounced the University’s response to vandalism of Dawson’s Row. Fourth-year...
UV Cavalier Daily
Students concerned about removal of COVID-19 isolation housing, reduced testing availability
As students return to Grounds ready for the fall semester, they may notice more of their friends and colleagues starting the semester with a cough, or maybe even a fever — common symptoms of COVID-19. Despite more than 95 percent of students being vaccinated, COVID-19 remains a concern among students, even as the University has scaled back certain accommodations such as the amount of on-Grounds isolation beds and testing availability.
