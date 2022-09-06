Last week, the official University Instagram account posted a series of photos titled “Top Instaworthy Spots on Grounds” which has since been deleted. The series included spots like the Rotunda and Scott Stadium, encouraging students to participate in a photo scavenger hunt for a “chance to win a gift basket filled with U.Va. merch.” One slide stood out from the rest — the third “Instaworthy” site mentioned was the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers. Dedicated last spring, the Memorial is designed to honor the more than 4,000 enslaved laborers who built the University. As many have already noted through social media, to label the Memorial as “Instaworthy” and reduce it to an aesthetic object positioned to garner likes both ignores and disrespects the history and meaning behind the Memorial.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO