Josh Cribbs on Browns chances against Carolina: They (media) have us losing this game, I just don't see it on paper
Josh Cribbs believes the Browns have the advantage at several position battles. Cribbs on what the Browns must do to defeat the Panthers. His reaction to Baker Mayfield’s strengths and weaknesses. Which special teams player needs to step up?
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns have the upper hand because they know Baker Mayfield
Daryl Ruiter stops by Baskin & Phelps to talk about the Browns Week 1 match-up vs. Carolina, along with Baker Mayfield, the week one match-up, and more!
Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new...
Look: Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield
On Sunday, Baker Mayfield will face off against his former Cleveland Browns teammates in his first game with the Carolina Panthers. One of these former teammates is star running back Nick Chubb. When asked what he expects of Mayfield in Sunday's season-opening matchup, Chubb gave a blunt response. “We all...
Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott's ankle, optimism for 2022 season, Von Miller regret, Tom Brady
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the Cowboys season opener against Tampa Bay, Dak Prescott’s ankle injury, if he regrets passing on signing Von Miller, the greatness of Tom Brady, and more!
Browns Notes: Joe Woods counting on Carolina tape for Baker Mayfield prep this week
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods won’t spend too much time this week preparing his players for Sunday’s game by watching Browns tape with them plus other notes from Thursday.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/9/22)
It is Friday, September 9, 2022, and Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is already underway. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Fans are en route to Charlotte for the game. A Week 1 Victory Monday is...
Thursday injury report update for Browns vs Panthers
The Cleveland Browns opening game against the Carolina Panthers is right around the corner but, somehow, still feels so far away. Yesterday we shared with you the 10 players the Browns had listed on the injury report. We also shared the two Panthers that were on their list. Thursday came...
Daryl Ruiter: I'm more worried about Christian McCaffrey than Baker Mayfield quite frankly
Daryl Ruiter on why the Browns’ defense should focus on Christian McCaffrey. How the weather forecast could factor into the Browns’ offense. How Myles Garret, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio are lead by example guys.
