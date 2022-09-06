Read full article on original website
Related
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot in the back after a woman pretended to be stranded on a road and held him at gunpoint, police say
Police said they found a "base camp" near the location of the shooting and a 5-year-old who "ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun."
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Murdaugh accused of stealing from brother and family firm in another set of charges
A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional...
A Ring doorbell caught video of a 6-year-old escaping an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ohio
6-year-old Ken’adi Miller was approached by a man while taking out the trash in front of her home. The man touched her private parts and then attempted to take her away from her home when she screamed and broke free. The man walked calmly away while the 6-year-old went inside and notified her parents.
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Huge update after remains found in pond tied to missing man whose burning truck was discovered a day after disappearance
NEW discoveries have been made in the case of a missing man whose burnt truck was discovered a day after he disappeared in 2016. Police believe human remains found on Tuesday may be related to the disappearance of Simon Powell. Powell was last seen on June 1, 2016. His burnt...
Woman in Tennessee charged with murder for slipping inmate meth 'during prison visit kiss'
A prison visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) facility finds herself behind bars for a fatal kiss that led to an inmate’s death. Rachel Dollard, 33, visited inmate Joshua Brown, who was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges, at the Turney Center...
AOL Corp
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
insideedition.com
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Three Relatives Charged In Death Of Teen Girl With Cerebral Palsy Allegedly Subjected To ‘Deplorable Conditions’
The older brother of a 14-year-old girl living with severe cerebral palsy is the third relative charged with the teen’s murder. Parents David and Bobby Jo Baynard, 53 and 42, had already been slapped with dozens of charges following the death of their daughter, Heather Baynard, in April, per jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced additional charges against the married couple and further charged their son, Edward Baynard, 20, in connection with Heather’s death, attaching charging documents with their release.
People
Husband Convicted of Infamous 'Fitbit Murder' Sentenced to 65 Years in Jail
Richard Dabate, the Connecticut man who was convicted in May for the 2015 "Fitbit murder" of his wife Connie, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Despite this, Richard, 46, continued to maintain his innocence Thursday and plans to appeal the case, his lawyer Trent LaLima told multiple outlets, including NBC News.
Police Arrest Woman Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping to Extort Her Mom—for the Fourth Time
The terrifying video shows a woman blindfolded, blood dripping from her mouth. Standing behind her, a man holds a knife to his captive’s throat. “Mommy. They’ve kidnapped me, Mommy, and I don’t know why,” sobs the young woman in the frame. “You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me.”But the supposed victim’s life was never actually in danger, authorities say—in fact, she faked the whole thing.Detenida en Tenerife tras simular su secuestro y exigirle a su madre 50.000 euros para su liberación.La víctima recibió un vídeo en el que su hija aparecía amordazada y con...
WATCH: Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Spotted Cleaning Out Car After Abduction
Hours after kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was snatched violently off the street early Friday, a suspect in her abduction and first-degree murder spent more than an hour cleaning the inside of his car, according to surveillance video obtained by Tennessee news station WREG-TV. According to the footage, Cleotha Abston—who would be arrested the next day—pulled up to his brother’s Memphis apartment complex just before 8 a.m. Once there, a distant Abston can be seen lingering inside and around the vehicle, before darting to his brother’s apartment. He comes back out a few minutes later, according to WREG, and then begins to clean the car. A witness told investigators that Abston, in a strange mood, was using a carpet-cleaning product and then washed his clothes inside, court documents obtained by the station showed. Fletcher’s body was found outside a vacant home by Memphis authorities on Monday evening.Read it at WREG-TV
blavity.com
Police Searching For Two Men Suspected Of Abducting A Mother And Child
Two suspects are on the run after allegedly abducting a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target in Memphis, Tennessee. In a statement released on Facebook, the Memphis Police Department said the mother was putting groceries into her car when two men approached her and the child with a handgun.
Comments / 0