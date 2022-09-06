Read full article on original website
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
chathamstartribune.com
Food cooking on stovetop cause of fire
Unattended cooking food was the cause of a blaze that left moderate damage in a home kitchen. The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at 131 Kirkwood Dr. at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. When firefighters arrived, they reported light smoke coming from the home. Fire crews...
wfirnews.com
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
WBTM
No Injuries in Tuesday House Fire
Just after 2pm Tuesday crews from the Danville Fire Department responded to a home at 131 Kirkwood Drive. First responders reported light smoke coming from the home upon arrival. The fire was contained to the kitchen and firefighters were quickly able to contain the blaze. Danville Fire crews were on scene just over an hour. The cause of the blaze was attributed to unattended cooking on the stove top. The homes kitchen sustained moderate damage which has made the home uninhabitable until repairs can be completed. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
WSET
Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
WDBJ7.com
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
WSLS
VSP: 6 dead after Labor Day weekend traffic crashes
Six traffic crash deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Reports show four were either a child or a teen, two were pedestrians, and three weren’t wearing a seatbelt. In 2021, police reported 10 traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend. The six crashes...
WDBJ7.com
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Police Department Sets Up Safe Exchange Zone At New HQ
The Danville Police Department announced on Thursday that it has created a safe exchange zone at its new headquarters. On Facebook they wrote, “The Danville Police Department’s dedicated “Safe Exchange Zone” is located in the turnaround in front of the police department located at 1 Community Way (temporarily 2291 Memorial Drive). This designated area is under 24 hour surveillance, 7 days a week, 365 days per year, and allows the public to conduct:
wfxrtv.com
UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue receives new machine to remove pathogens from gear
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue has a new way to keep its firefighters safe. The fire department received $43,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with the help of Pittsylvania County Public Safety. The funding allowed the department to purchase an extractor machine which...
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Campbell County homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
