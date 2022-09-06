Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a shooting investigation. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on East Colonial Drive Sherwin Williams and Walmart. No further information was immediately available. Reporter Ashley Edlund is on scene trying to gather more details. Check...
fox35orlando.com
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death
A Rockledge teen allegedly stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death on Thursday. He texted the police telling them that he had killed her after running to a gas station.
Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two young girls in Winter Garden said a man tried to lure them into his car, and the entire situation was captured on surveillance video. Police are still searching for the man. Home security cameras captured footage of two 9-year-old neighbors playing on the porch.
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
fox35orlando.com
Florida HOA president accused of hiding camera in home couple vacationed at
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Homeowners Association president has been accused of installing hidden cameras inside a condominium after a guest staying in the home discovered the camera and reported it to police. 59-year-old Robert William Orr faces four felony counts of video voyeurism after a woman staying at...
WSVN-TV
Navy lieutenant charged in murder of pregnant girlfriend in Virginia; South Florida victim had refused abortion, investigators say
(WSVN) - A Navy officer is behind bars, accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend when she refused to get an abortion. It has left her South Florida family shattered. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates. This is a smiling 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King when she graduated from North Park High School...
click orlando
Kissimmee woman accused of scamming elderly woman in sweepstakes scheme
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Brevard County woman in a scam known as a “Jamaican Sweepstake Scheme.”. Jewell Testa, 58, is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from an 86-year-old Cocoa Beach woman. The...
fox35orlando.com
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
fox35orlando.com
Person shot, carjacked in Orlando's Baldwin Park
Orlando police are searching for a suspect who shot someone and then carjacked them Wednesday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital, and as of Wednesday night, the suspect had not been found.
click orlando
Catalytic converter thieves cause $33K in damage to Sanford truck company, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Thieves hit a Sanford company, making off with 36 catalytic converters from trucks at the business, according to police. Police were called to Longwood Truck Center — 4215 Orlando Drive — on Saturday. [TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free...
fox35orlando.com
Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
One hurt in shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood. Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9 arrived a short time later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to...
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
fox35orlando.com
'Neighborhood Watch of the 21st century': Orlando creating camera surveillance network
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is launching a new program that it said will make the city safer. Orlando Connect is described as a collaboration between the City of Orlando and residents or business owners that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras from voluntary participants, "to transform the way police officers can respond to, solve, and deter crime."
