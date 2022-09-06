ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
LAKE HELEN, FL
click orlando

Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida HOA president accused of hiding camera in home couple vacationed at

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Homeowners Association president has been accused of installing hidden cameras inside a condominium after a guest staying in the home discovered the camera and reported it to police. 59-year-old Robert William Orr faces four felony counts of video voyeurism after a woman staying at...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person shot, carjacked in Orlando's Baldwin Park

Orlando police are searching for a suspect who shot someone and then carjacked them Wednesday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital, and as of Wednesday night, the suspect had not been found.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One hurt in shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood. Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9 arrived a short time later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Neighborhood Watch of the 21st century': Orlando creating camera surveillance network

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is launching a new program that it said will make the city safer. Orlando Connect is described as a collaboration between the City of Orlando and residents or business owners that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras from voluntary participants, "to transform the way police officers can respond to, solve, and deter crime."
ORLANDO, FL

